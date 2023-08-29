Kai Cenat demands apology from Logan Paul for calling JiDion “two-faced”

Twitch star Kai Cenat has gotten into a feud with Logan Paul, publicly slamming the YouTube-boxer during a stream for calling JiDion “two-faced” and demanding he apologize.

It seems like a slew of creators are getting into spats with each other as Logan Paul’s boxing match with mixed martial artist Dillon Danis looms on the horizon.

Logan was at a press conference for the fight on August 22 when YouTube prankster JiDion came backstage and joked about a past incident that had happened between them.

However, it doesn’t look like Paul was too amused by his quip and instead lashed out at JiDion, calling him a “two-faced b*tch.”

Since then, JiDion has been openly critical of Paul, even revealing that he’d left PRIME because he “didn’t feel wanted and appreciated.”

Paul’s feud with JiDion is just one of many moving parts within his ongoing beef with Dillon Danis, who has been publicly antagonizing him by posting photos and videos of his fiance… but it looks like another big creator has entered the arena in the meantime.

Kai Cenat calls out Logan Paul over JiDion drama

On August 29, prominent Twitch streamer Kai Cenat publicly called out Logan Paul during a broadcast, seemingly taking issue with his comments toward JiDion backstage at the press conference a week prior.

“Yo, Logan Paul,” Kai began, holding a bottle of PRIME in one hand. “I heard you called my mans two-faced, bro. I didn’t like that. You understand me? I didn’t like that.”

“KSI, I f*ck with you, gang. But Logan, I heard you called my mans two-faced, gang. But I’ma keep sh*t P, though.”

“…but look, yo. Yo, look, Logan. Apologize to my mans, bro. That was kinda f*cked up, Logan Paul. It was f*cked up, bro. Like, I just seen the clip, and it was f*cked up.”

It’s clear that Kai isn’t pleased about what Logan had to say, although he’s cool with his business partner and fellow PRIME founder, KSI.

For now, it looks like Kai is keeping it cool while still expecting an apology — but this is certainly an unexpected development on his end, given all the drama currently surrounding Paul already.

This isn’t the first time Kai has made his feelings known on stream lately; just a few days prior, Kai even threatened to leave Twitch if the company didn’t reinstate IShowSpeed, who was notably banned from the platform in 2021.