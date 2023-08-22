Logan Paul confronts “two-faced” JiDion backstage at Dillon Danis press conference

Logan Paul and JiDion got into a heated war of words at the Prime fight card press conference featuring KSI, Tommy Fury, and Dillon Danis.

The upcoming Prime fight card is one of the most stacked influencer boxing events yet with KSI battling Tommy Fury while Logan Paul takes on Dillon Danis, but The Maverick had a different adversary by press conference’s end.

Popular YouTuber JiDion was in attendance at the press conference and couldn’t help but get into the drama unfolding when Logan brought out a massive cake featuring a KO’d Danis and tried to steal it, giving some to the crowd.

After trying the cake and giving a review of it (“the cake’s ass”) the prank YouTuber showed up backstage where things got heated between him and Logan Paul.

Logan Paul slams JiDion in heated backstage confrontation

Right as JiDion showed up backstage, Logan Paul was quick to confront him with some choice words, calling him a “two-faced bitch.”

“How am I two-faced, Logan?” JiDion questioned. “I wasn’t the one laughing when Jake was making fun of me.”

Logan retorted, providing additional context: “I asked your corny ass to switch seats so I can join my date.”

The two continued to go back at it with JiDion bringing up Logan not defending his brother against KSI’s comments while Paul insisted it was because he didn’t want to get into a fight with his business partner.

“You got a whole other fight to worry about,” JiDion dismissed the two were being separated. “I was keeping it jokes. You’re the one who called me out.”

Whether or not this is a harbinger of a potential boxing match between the two remains to be seen, but chances are this won’t be the last time these two end up crossing paths.