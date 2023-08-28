Kai Cenat threatens to leave Twitch if IShowSpeed isn’t unbanned from platform

Kai Cenat threatened to leave Twitch if IShowSpeed isn’t unbanned from the platform, with the duo even asking Twitch’s CEO in person directly.

By the time December rolls around, it will mark two years since IShowSpeed was permanently banned from Twitch. Following a sexist outburst at the time, he then moved over to rival platform YouTube, soon becoming its most-watched streamer.

However, a quest to get IShowSpeed unbanned on the Amazon-backed streaming site has been led mostly by a friend and fellow streamer, Kai Cenat. Having made some progress, he revealed in early August that he had talked to Twitch’s CEO, Dan Clancy, about getting Speed unbanned.

Kai is now seemingly threatening to leave Twitch if Clancy doesn’t follow through, with the pair asking him in person to have Speed’s ban revoked.

In a regular variety stream just before the 2023 Streamy Awards, Kai ran into a few technical problems with Twitch’s backend. In frustration, he said with a hint of sarcasm, “Twitch. If Speed doesn’t get unbanned I’m leaving.”

However, he quickly followed it up saying, “Nah I’m joking, I’m lying.”

That wasn’t the only plea from Kai to Twitch that very day, as later at the Streamy Awards the pair would fortuitously cross paths with Clancy. Speed was then on camera getting down on his knees, quite literally begging to be unbanned.

Kai said in the Instagram story, “If he don’t unban Speed, he’s done [sic].”

Of course, this may all just be Kai and Speed joking around, however, Kai has recently been offered contracts to part ways with Twitch, namely a supposed $40 million Kick deal which he rejected.

So, it remains to be seen what will come of their talks, if Twitch really will take back IShowSpeed onto their platform, or if Kai really will one day move on in solidarity.