Dillon Danis claims he has another “nuclear” photo of Logan Paul’s fiancée

UFC star Dillon Danis has claimed he has his hands on another “nuclear” photo of Logan Paul’s fiancée Nina Adgal.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are slated to touch gloves come October 14, where on the same night KSI and Tommy Fury will also step into the ring. Dubbed the ‘Prime Card’, fans are pumped for what is expected to be an action-packed night — featuring a staggering total of seven title fights on the card.

All sides have certainly played their part in promoting the card, and in the case of Logan and Dillon, the rivalry has only heated up since the announcement as the UFC star takes aim at his opponent’s newly engaged fiancée.

In the battle to get his opponent’s head, the former MMA fighter has continuously shared photos of Logans’s fiance Nina Agdal with other men. Previously, Danis claimed he’s in possession of a photo so obscene that releasing it to the public would cancel the fight and maybe even land him in jail.

Danis reveals he has another “nuclear” photo of Nina Adgal

On August 27, Dillon claimed he has another “nuclear” photo that could possibly even be worse than the other he teased.

“I just got another absolute nuke of a pic of Nina this one might be worse than the other one wow this girl is actually wild,” he wrote, before urging the YouTuber to call off the wedding.

“Logan on a man level you need to call this marriage off now,” he said.

In another post, Danis said he wants to release the photos in order to “save” his opponent from his fiancée, but explained the fight would be canceled and he’d be sued.

“At this point, I might just need to release these images on a human level to save Logan from her,” he wrote. If you guys only know how nasty this chick really is, it’s actually insane. But if I do, the fight will be called off and I’ll be sued. Hard choice.”

Within hours of release, the YouTubers and their opponents sold out the entire AO Arena in Manchester, UK — the largest indoor arena in the country.