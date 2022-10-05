Kai Cenat surprised by custom Twitch gift after hitting 100k subs

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Kai Cenat was left surprised when he received a custom neon sign from Twitch after becoming one of the most subscribed streamers on the platform.

When you think of Twitch streamers gaining insane popularity on the platform, there’s one creator that comes to mind: Kai Cenat.

Having just created his channel in January 2021, Kai has speed-run his path to the top of the platform having smashed through 100k subscribers and 133k concurrent viewers in less than two years.

During a recent stream, Cenat was left surprised after opening a box from Twitch that held a custom branded neon sign as a celebration of his achievements.

Kai Cenat surprised by custom gift from Twitch

During his stream on October 4, he revealed that he received a package from Twitch and decided to unbox it on stream.

After cutting open the box, he excitedly took the item out and showed it to his viewers.

“They got me a custom light-up sign,” he said. Kai continued to remove the rest of the parts from the box before plugging it in, showing viewers what it looks like when lit up.

(Topic starts at 10:30 in VOD)

Since he began his massive ride to the top of Twitch, many have wondered why the platform hadn’t acknowledged his accomplishments. Either way, it appears Kai is happy that Twitch finally acknowledged him.

While he’s not the top subscribed creator quite yet, he’s well on his way to hitting that goal as he’s just 7k subs under Casimoto who has over 110,000 subscribers at the time of writing.