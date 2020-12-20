Logo
Entertainment

JustaMinx calls out “unfair” Twitch suspension compared to other bans

Published: 20/Dec/2020 12:56

by Georgina Smith
JustAMinx whilst streaming
YouTube: Justa Minx

Share

Twitch

Twitch streamer JustaMinx has slammed Twitch after pointing out the “unfair” treatment she received over her ban, comparing her situation to that of a streamer who says she accidentally revealed inappropriate content on stream.

JustaMinx has accumulated a substantial following on streaming platform Twitch, with hundreds of thousands of fans across various platforms.

However, her fans were outraged to hear that the star had been banned on December 17. She revealed on Twitter that the reason for the ban was cited as the use of “hateful slurs or symbols,” explaining that she had used words such as ‘simp’ and ‘virgin’ in her broadcast.

This follows outrage from the community over Twitch’s announcement that they would be cracking down on the use of these words when not used as part of “casual banter,” a policy that was set to go into effect from January.

While it’s unclear what the specific reason JustaMinx was banned is, it certainly seems to have frustrated many people, especially Jinx herself.

JustaMinx speaks out against Twitch

Speaking on her alt Twitter MinxMore, she explained how unfair it was that someone who showed very explicit content on the site only got a three day ban, “but 7 days to me for saying words that I didn’t even mean in a hostile way.”

She refers to a streamer who caused outrage after she “accidentally” went live on Twitch, revealing rule-breaking adult content, for which she only received a three day ban.

Minx went on to say “I’m obviously gonna wait out my sentence but it’s just a bit unfair. I hope I’m not gonna be a targeted streamer like Forsen and barry74 lmaoo.”

Barry74 is another streamer who called out the short length of the accidental streamer’s ban, stating that his own ban had gone on for over 90 days, shading Twitch over their seemingly unfair judgement.

The announcement of the new terms of service have given streamers another reason to be overly cautious, as it seems impossible to predict just how long a ban will be should one arise.

Entertainment

Willy Wonka under fire after filming TikTok with Tony Lopez

Published: 20/Dec/2020 11:26 Updated: 20/Dec/2020 11:35

by Georgina Smith
Tony Lopez next to TikTok Willy Wonka impersonator
Instagram: lopez_tony / willywonkatiktok

Share

Tony Lopez

A TikTok star who rose to viral fame after impersonating Willy Wonka has come under fire for filming a TikTok with Tony Lopez, after ongoing allegations that Tony sent inappropriate messages to minors.

Allegations against 21-year-old TikToker Tony Lopez began back in August and since then multiple people have come forward online to allege that the star had behaved inappropriately with them, with many saying the behavior constitutes grooming.

He responded to the accusations briefly in August when they first emerged, saying he was “disappointed in myself for them” and promised he would make “better, well informed decisions.” In October he later went on to say “no one knows the full story, and I have yet to speak about everything properly from my side of this whole thing.”

Willy Wonka, real name Duke, soared to global TikTok fame in the past year thanks to his eerily accurate impression of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s Willy Wonka. He now has a substantial 17.5 million followers on the platform, and has become an influencer in his own right.

However, Duke has now come under fire online after Tony Lopez posted a TikTok showing him, star Sarah Jade Bleau and Willy Wonka dancing together.

@tonylopez

LoL @sjbleau @willywonkatiktok

♬ original sound – dannacouch18

The comments were flooded with criticism directed largely at Tony, however, Duke found himself the subject of a lot of disappointed comments beneath the video. “Not Willy Wonka with a child groomer” one commenter wrote, many others saying that their “respect for Willy Wonka” had gone down since seeing the video.

A comment underneath Tony Lopez's TikTok video

A comment underneath Tony Lopez's TikTok video

However there were some fans defending Duke, saying “guys please leave Duke alone, he is not perfect, all he is doing is hanging with a friend, we all know what Tony did but don’t take it out on Duke.”

Duke has not yet responded to this backlash and the video remains live on Tony Lopez’s account with over 900,000 likes at the time of writing.