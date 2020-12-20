JustaMinx calls out “unfair” Twitch suspension compared to other bans

Twitch streamer JustaMinx has slammed Twitch after pointing out the “unfair” treatment she received over her ban, comparing her situation to that of a streamer who says she accidentally revealed inappropriate content on stream.

JustaMinx has accumulated a substantial following on streaming platform Twitch, with hundreds of thousands of fans across various platforms.

However, her fans were outraged to hear that the star had been banned on December 17. She revealed on Twitter that the reason for the ban was cited as the use of “hateful slurs or symbols,” explaining that she had used words such as ‘simp’ and ‘virgin’ in her broadcast.

I wanna clarify I did say virgin incel and simp yesterday but I thiught the new TOS wasn't in place till January — Minx (@JustaMinx) December 17, 2020

This follows outrage from the community over Twitch’s announcement that they would be cracking down on the use of these words when not used as part of “casual banter,” a policy that was set to go into effect from January.

While it’s unclear what the specific reason JustaMinx was banned is, it certainly seems to have frustrated many people, especially Jinx herself.

JustaMinx speaks out against Twitch

Speaking on her alt Twitter MinxMore, she explained how unfair it was that someone who showed very explicit content on the site only got a three day ban, “but 7 days to me for saying words that I didn’t even mean in a hostile way.”

I'm obviously gonna wait out my sentence but its just a bit unfair. I hope I'm not gonna be a targeted streamer like Forsen and barry74 lmaoo — minx (@MinxMore) December 18, 2020

She refers to a streamer who caused outrage after she “accidentally” went live on Twitch, revealing rule-breaking adult content, for which she only received a three day ban.

Minx went on to say “I’m obviously gonna wait out my sentence but it’s just a bit unfair. I hope I’m not gonna be a targeted streamer like Forsen and barry74 lmaoo.”

Barry74 is another streamer who called out the short length of the accidental streamer’s ban, stating that his own ban had gone on for over 90 days, shading Twitch over their seemingly unfair judgement.

ive been banned for over 90 days and a full pussy spread gets a 3 day suspension awesome — Barry (@Barry_74) December 18, 2020

The announcement of the new terms of service have given streamers another reason to be overly cautious, as it seems impossible to predict just how long a ban will be should one arise.