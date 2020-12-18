Logo
Twitch clarifies ‘simp’ and ‘virgin’ ban after streamer outrage

Published: 18/Dec/2020 6:49

by Andrew Amos
Twitch on mobile phone
Unsplash: Caspar Rubin / Twitch

Twitch’s new harassment rules have come under fire for banning words such as “simp,” “virgin,” and “incel.” However, the Amazon-owned company has clarified the terms aren’t being ‘blanket banned,’ and context will be taken into consideration.

Twitch came under fire on December 16 for introducing new changes to their “Hateful Conduct” policy that banned streamers and viewers from using words like “simp,” “incel,” and “virgin.”

The change in policy, which is set to be enacted on January 22, 2021, will apply both to chat and conduct on the screen. They are not the only words Twitch are cracking down on, with the Amazon-owned company looking towards all “sexually-focused terms” used “negatively.”

The policy fell flat with the community, with many questioning Twitch’s ability to judge nuance in comments given the platform’s recent track record with suspensions.

However, the company has released a statement clearing up misconceptions about the policy, stating they won’t be enacting a “blanket ban.” Instead, they’ll heavily rely on context to justify harassment claims.

“We wanted to clear up any misunderstandings about language that can be used on Twitch. At the core of it, we’re focused on doing what we can to protect our community from harassment,” they said in a December 17 statement.

“We do not have a blanket ban on the use of words like ‘simp’ in casual banter, but will take action when words like this (amongst others) are used to harass and harm community members.”

The ruling, however, has been further critcized by the community after Twitch’s clarification. The broad terms of enforcement has concerned users who believe Twitch might wrongfully ban users with the new policy.

“Harass and harm are vague and subjective terms that open the door for selective enforcement. If harassing and harming people is against the ToS already, then why attach words to its enforcement if the words can be used in an innocuous context,” Asmongold said.

Twitch’s new hateful conduct policy is set to be put in place on January 22.

Sofia Vergara remakes viral dog TikTok trend and it’s adorable

Published: 18/Dec/2020 2:26

by Alan Bernal
Sofia Vergara / Tikatheiggy Instagram

Colombian-American actress Sofía Vergara recreated one of the most charming trends to grace TikTok’s viral video formats, and people are loving how well the Modern Family star put it all together.

Due to the global situation, it sounds like Vergara, 48, has been staying in place and mitigating her time out. You can tell because she showcased all of the outfits she couldn’t wear out in public in a similar fashion as Tika the Iggy, the viral Italian greyhound that’s been stealing hearts.

The tiny dog has been getting a lot of traction on TikTok for likewise caging her fashionista lifestyle during these times. A video of the pooch lamenting all of the things “(she) couldn’t wear” in 2020 exploded in popularity, garnering over 25 million views since December 29.

Not to be outdone, Vergara gave her rendition of the same format and it’s been sparking a ton of praise from Instagram’s community. In two days, it’s pulled in 2.7m views.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Vergara gives the #LoveItCouldntWearIt trend a relatable vibe that makes viewers hate to love the video, since there’s quite a few people in the same boat.

“I need a series of these please,” Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland said in response to the video. Celebrities like Terry Crews, Jessica Alba, and more also loved her take on the trend.

The actress has been a hot figure in the fashion world long before she entered the U.S. limelight for her role in the ABC sitcom.

Many saw the remake of Tika’s clip as a perfect pairing of meme format and personality, and thousands have liked and commented about the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

The canine has a few more videos about the woes of being shut in that Vergara could easily follow up with to hit a similar tune.

Tika has 560k followers on TikTok and about 348k on Instagram, and has been growing steadily since her viral video picked up speed.

Vergara’s 20.8 million followers on Instagram definitely enjoyed her post that mirrored Tika’s, and are waiting to see if the actress will come out with another version soon.