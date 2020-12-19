Logo
Twitch streamer reveals hate she got after rejecting Fundy on Love or Host

Published: 19/Dec/2020 17:50

by Georgina Smith
TriciaIsABirdy and Fundy together on Love or Host
Twitch: AustinShow

Twitch streamer TriciaIsABirdy has revealed some nasty messages she received online from people who were furious that she had chosen to reject YouTuber Fundy by choosing ‘host’ on Twitch gameshow Love or Host.

Love or Host is a show run by streamer AustinShow, in which a group of participants answer a series of questions about a contestant who is usually a popular internet personality.

As the number of participants dwindle, it is revealed whether the individual had selected to ‘love’ the contestant, going on a virtual date with them, or ‘host,’ where, as the name suggests, they are hosted by AustinShow and receive his concurrent viewers.

Past contestants have included beauty guru James Charles, along with popular YouTuber Karl Jacobs, who Tricia actually did an episode with before, choosing to ‘love’ Karl.

Love or Host participants on screen
Twitch: AustinShow
The show has seen a range of participants and contestants take their shot.

Viewers send hate after ‘Love or Host’ show

Tricia was a participant in the episode featuring YouTuber Fundy as the contestant, and she managed to make it right to the end of the show, where it was revealed that she had chosen host, essentially rejecting Fundy. The YouTuber put on a disappointed look, playing up the conclusion for the viewers.

Though as it turns out, some people took this very seriously, and sent Tricia floods of nasty messages criticizing her for her decision.

“Horrible person,” one commenter said, another saying “I hate her, I really do.” Other comments included blocks of text calling her “pathetic,” and called out the show directly by saying “f**k the AustinShow honestly man. Playing with people’s emotions. Fake ass bullsh*t.”

Speaking on the comments, Tricia said, “don’t get me wrong I got so many messages of love and support and I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t wait to hopefully be on it in the future.”

She went on to say “but Jesus guys, this is just a few of the messages I get, this is why content creators get scared to do sh*t lately.”

Former contestant Karl Jacobs replied to the post with “sorry Tricia,” and fellow participant Caprice McBean said “this actually really p*sses me off. I PICKED HOST ALSO. I have never got any hate and it really breaks my heart to see this when we both did the same thing!”

Fortunately, the streamer has received lots of support in return, but is very revealing of the aftermath of these kinds of events online for streamers.

Nessa Barrett responds to Sunny Malouf’s new single about Josh Richards

Published: 19/Dec/2020 16:26

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Nessa Barrett/Josh Richards/Sunny Malouf

Josh Richards Nessa Barrett

Singer Sunny Malouf has left fans – and Nessa Barrett – reeling after releasing a shock single about a 2019 summer romance with Barrett’s boyfriend, fellow TikToker and singer Josh Richards.

Malouf’s highly anticipated single, entitled ‘Disposable’, has finally been released to most major streaming services, with a release to Spotify pending. She made the song in collaboration with music producer Tre Wright and her mentor – former boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The 16-year-old previously said in an interview with The Teen Magazine that there would be no music video accompanying the track, as Malouf emphasized that she wanted people to “focus on the lyrics of the song”.

Now, in a series of videos posted to her social media platforms, the former Team 1o member has shed some further light about what the song is about – and made a shocking revelation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SUNNY (@sunnymalouf)

She said in a video on Instagram: “I wrote this song because I was left heartbroken. I had a fling in the summer of 2019 with a guy and then he ghosted me. He left me for another girl.”

Explaining that her experience is “something so many girls go through”, Malouf explains that this song is “her story”.

“If you really want to understand what I went through, listen to ‘Disposed’,” she said.

In this Instagram video, which was released on Wednesday 16 December, Sunny teased in the description that “the truth” would be revealed on Friday.

@sunnymalouf

“Disposable” is out on all platforms, EXCEPT Spotify! Working to get it on Spotify ASAP, but besides enjoy!

♬ original sound – SUNNY

In turn, it seems that the musician has certainly delivered on that promise, as on Friday 18 December she uploaded a TikTok entitled: “Exposing who I wrote my song about”.

In this video, Sunny revealed some shocking news: “I wasn’t going to reveal who this song was about, but this is my story. This song is about Josh Richards.”

“I’m not afraid to say he left me heartbroken,” Malouf continued.

TikTok star Josh Richards, 18, has been in an on-0ff relationship with fellow social media star, Nessa Barrett, since the start of 2020. However, speculation about the two had been rife since mid-2019 and reach fever pitch that August, where Richards admitted in a Q&A that he had a crush on Barrett.

Could this then mean that Barrett is the mystery girl that Richards ended his fling with Malouf for?

Either way, the TikTok star has made it clear that she is unimpressed with the revelation. When TikTok drama page TikTok room reposted Malou’s revelation, Barrett commented on their post saying: “lol what [sic]”.

Has the drama surrounding this song only just begun?