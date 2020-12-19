Twitch streamer reveals hate she got after rejecting Fundy on Love or Host

Twitch streamer TriciaIsABirdy has revealed some nasty messages she received online from people who were furious that she had chosen to reject YouTuber Fundy by choosing ‘host’ on Twitch gameshow Love or Host.

Love or Host is a show run by streamer AustinShow, in which a group of participants answer a series of questions about a contestant who is usually a popular internet personality.

As the number of participants dwindle, it is revealed whether the individual had selected to ‘love’ the contestant, going on a virtual date with them, or ‘host,’ where, as the name suggests, they are hosted by AustinShow and receive his concurrent viewers.

Past contestants have included beauty guru James Charles, along with popular YouTuber Karl Jacobs, who Tricia actually did an episode with before, choosing to ‘love’ Karl.

Viewers send hate after ‘Love or Host’ show

Tricia was a participant in the episode featuring YouTuber Fundy as the contestant, and she managed to make it right to the end of the show, where it was revealed that she had chosen host, essentially rejecting Fundy. The YouTuber put on a disappointed look, playing up the conclusion for the viewers.

Though as it turns out, some people took this very seriously, and sent Tricia floods of nasty messages criticizing her for her decision.

“Horrible person,” one commenter said, another saying “I hate her, I really do.” Other comments included blocks of text calling her “pathetic,” and called out the show directly by saying “f**k the AustinShow honestly man. Playing with people’s emotions. Fake ass bullsh*t.”

Speaking on the comments, Tricia said, “don’t get me wrong I got so many messages of love and support and I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t wait to hopefully be on it in the future.”

She went on to say “but Jesus guys, this is just a few of the messages I get, this is why content creators get scared to do sh*t lately.”

Former contestant Karl Jacobs replied to the post with “sorry Tricia,” and fellow participant Caprice McBean said “this actually really p*sses me off. I PICKED HOST ALSO. I have never got any hate and it really breaks my heart to see this when we both did the same thing!”

Fortunately, the streamer has received lots of support in return, but is very revealing of the aftermath of these kinds of events online for streamers.