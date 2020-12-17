Logo
Entertainment

Fans distraught after JustaMinx banned from Twitch for first time

Published: 17/Dec/2020 20:53

by Virginia Glaze
JustaMinx banned on Twitch
YouTube: Justa Minx

Share

Streaming star and ‘E-Girl Rejects’ member JustaMinx has received her first Twitch ban, leading to an outpour of concern and distress from fans as they await more details on the situation.

JustaMinx has become a hugely popular streamer on Twitch, rising to prominence in its ‘Just Chatting’ section alongside her humorous gameplay in such titles as Phasmophobia, Apex Legends, and Among Us.

Minx has also amassed a large audience across YouTube and Instagram, where her unique style has garnered her over 339,000 followers — but those followers were shocked to learn that she’d been banned from Twitch on December 17.

The news came as a huge surprise to her viewers, who couldn’t fathom a reason as to why the relatively wholesome streamer would receive a sudden ban from the website.

Among the humorous memes threatening to “speak to Twitch’s manager” and other jokes came a reaction from fellow streamer Kiaraakitty, who appeared similarly saddened by the news.

Luckily, Minx spoke out on the matter a short time later with a simple — and hilarious — Tweet: “F**k.”

She followed up her humous reaction with more info for her fans, revealing that she has been banned from the site for seven days.

As for the reason for her ban, Minx claimed that it was due to “hateful slurs or symbols,” and went on to explain that she had used such terms as “virgin, simp and incel” during a recent broadcast — but was under the impression that Twitch’s TOS against the words wouldn’t go into affect until January, which, so far, is what has been reported.

Unfortunately for Minx, she will be unable to participate in Twitch game show “Love or Host” for which she had — for some reason — purchased a fursuit.

Twitch casuals might know Minx from the hilarious White Claw clip that went viral in July, which showed the streamer fiddling around with a butterfly knife at her streaming station.

Curious to see if she could open her White Claw with the knife, she gave the can a stab, resulting in the seltzer spraying her directly in the eye.

Despite Twitch’s surprise ban, it’s nice to see that she’s taking the news in good spirits — although she’s not above asking the site to “free” her.

It’s still uncertain if Twitch has actually banned Minx for using the words she mentioned in her tweet, as that policy, as far as we know, doesn’t go into affect until January. For now, all Minx and her fans can do is wait for further information.

Entertainment

Dillon Danis’ girlfriend Savannah Montano slams Jake Paul cheating rumors

Published: 17/Dec/2020 19:09 Updated: 17/Dec/2020 19:11

by Virginia Glaze
Savannah Montano denies Jake Paul cheating rumors
YouTube: Jake Paul / Savannah Montano

Share

Jake Paul

The beef between MMA star Dillon Danis and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is getting hotter than ever after the influencer FaceTimed Danis’ girlfriend, Savannah Montano, leading to a slew of speculation from fans.

Following his second-round knockout over former NBA pro Nate Robinson in November, it seems that Jake Paul has been on a mission to start beef with just about every big name in the fighting world.

Even calling out the likes of Conor McGregor for a $50 million fight offer, Paul took matters to the next level by pelting mixed martial artist Dillon Danis with water balloons in a drive-by stunt that quickly went viral online.

That wasn’t the end of his antics, by far; somehow, Paul managed to get the number of Danis’ girlfriend, Savannah Montano, and hit her up with an unexpected FaceTime call.

“Aye Dillon Danis, come get your girl back,” he wrote in a screencap of his call with the model.

However, Montano is vehemently denying any accusations and speculation of cheating on Danis with the YouTuber, as told in a pointed video she posted to her Instagram stories.

“I’m dead confused at some of you guys going, ‘Oh, but why did you answer his call?’” she began. “As if I have his f**king number saved in my phone! It was literally a random number. You can literally see in the video, I’m like, ‘Who is this?’”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by X7 Updates (@x7updates)

“I just wanna say that everybody that’s not Jake Paul’s 12-year-old fans can clearly see that he’s just a f**king loser, and I don’t know how he got my number, “ she continued. “That s**t’s embarrassing, and I don’t wanna be associated [with it]. It’s f**ked up that I’m being used as a pawn in this bulls**t.”

While Danis has yet to respond to Jake’s impromptu FaceTime call at the time of writing, he has updated his Instagram profile picture to a photo of himself and Tana Mongeau, showing that Jake isn’t the only one who can hit below the belt.