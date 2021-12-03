Joshua Bassett reacts to Olivia Rodrigo rumors after ‘Crisis’ backlash

Actor and music artist Joshua Bassett has issued a response after fans lashed out over rumors that his song ‘Crisis’ was taking shots at ‘Driver’s License’ singer Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo took over the internet earlier this year thanks to her heartbreaking hit ‘Driver’s License.’

The breakup anthem details the heartache of the singer, who’d just earned her license and was hoping to celebrate her newfound independence with her boyfriend… who had apparently moved on to someone else.

Amid the song’s viral acclaim, fans suspected that the track was throwing not-so-subtle shade toward artist Joshua Bassett, who was rumored to be involved with Rodrigo before opting for actress Sabrina Carpenter.

Rodrigo notably denied any rumors that her song was directed toward Carpenter, saying that she “really resented” the “narrative that was being tossed around” at the time.

While it’s been a minute since this drama made headlines, it looks like speculation has returned in the wake of Bassett’s new songs, one of which has fans convinced that he’s telling his side of the story from Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License.’

His song ‘Crisis’ includes lyrics that say: “And if you get to tell your truth, then so do I /And it’s cool if you want me to play the bad guy / But don’t you dare act like I didn’t love you / Don’t go thinkin’ that I didn’t hurt, too.”

Joshua Bassett responds to Olivia Rodrigo ‘Crisis’ rumors

This prompted some fans to take their concerns to social media, speculating that Bassett was hitting back at Rodrigo and criticizing both artists for hurting the other based on their experiences as detailed in each song.

Bassett has since responded to the rumors in a now-deleted Instagram message, writing: “All I ask is that you treat everyone with respect and love. Anyone who sends hate on my ‘behalf’ is no fan of mine.”

Bassett also revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Rodrigo since the release of Driver’s License earlier this year despite his attempts to reach out, and called 2021 one of the most difficult years of his life following fan backlash and hospitalization due to septic shock and heart failure.