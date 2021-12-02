Olivia Rodrigo takes number 1 spot on global Spotify Wrapped lists

Spotify has announced that Olivia Rodrigo’s song ‘Driver’s License,’ as well as her album ‘Sour,’ have made it to the number one spot for both most-streamed songs and albums.

During the first week of December every year, music-streaming service Spotify releases Spotify Wrapped, which gives users of their premium service the ability to check out who they listened to the most throughout the previous year.

Alongside each user’s own personal bits of information, the company also gathered up global statistics and separated them into categories including; top artist streamed, top songs streamed, and top albums streamed, as well as top podcasts.

For 2021, Olivia Rodrigo has gotten the number one spot for both top song and album streamed, beating out Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Lil Nas X.

Olivia Rodrigo most streamed song and album

According to Spotify’s blog post, Rodrigo managed to get a few spots on their global Spotify Wrapped lists. Taking the number one spot is ‘Driver’s License,’ a song the 18-year-old released on January 9, 2021, to mourn the loss of a relationship in a way that listeners around the world could relate to.

Falling just behind in the number four spot is ‘good 4 u,’ another title that the musician released on May 15.

The musician’s songs weren’t the only thing she had that made it onto the Spotify Wrapped lists, as her debut album Sour topped the most streamed albums list, as well. Released on May 21, 2021, the album was met with instant critical acclaim.

Spotify isn’t the only platform where Rodrigo grew this year, as she has introduced her songs on TikTok, as well. On the day she released ‘Driver’s License’, she uploaded a video explaining the origin of the song.

At the time of writing, her video has over 62 million views and has had over 1.4 million videos made using the track.

Rodrigo hasn’t been the first person to gain viral popularity on the short-form video app, and likely won’t be the last. This past November we saw Walker Hayes go from TikTok trends to being a Grammy nominee and back in June, Bella Poarch went viral with her song “Build a B***h.”