Josh Richards reacts to ex Nessa Barrett coming out as bisexual

TikTok star Nessa Barrett has come out as bisexual, leading to a humorously supportive reaction from her sort-of ex-boyfriend and fellow influencer Josh Richards.

Nessa Barrett is a massively popular TikToker, amassing over 12.7 million followers on the viral video app for her unique style and original music — which has also earned her a whopping 532,000 YouTube subscribers.

However, Barrett has also borne the brunt of intense internet criticism and controversy in the past, even receiving death threats after critics accused her of “copying” Madison Beer’s musical style.

Despite the confusing amount of hatred against her from online trolls, the singer/influencer has been met with incredible positivity after coming out as bisexual in a TikTok on November 23.

“Yes, this is me coming out as bi,” she captioned the video. “Lol yup, scary.” At the time of writing, Nessa seems to have changed the video’s caption.

While her comments section is filled with fans showing their support for the TikToker in wake of her soul-baring announcement, it’s her ex-boyfriend’s reaction that has viewers turning their heads in curiosity.

During a December 2 episode of the BFF’s podcast, Josh Richards explained that he’s actually known about Nessa’s orientation for a year now, but didn’t say anything until she was ready to divulge the information on her own terms.

“I’ve known that for a while,” he admitted. “Like, for a year. But she just wasn’t public about it and didn’t want to tell people. And then I guess one day she was like, ‘Hey, I wanna tell people.’”

(Topic begins at 0:50)

“She literally went into [my] bathroom, filmed the video, came out, and was like, ‘I’m about to post this,’” he continued. “I was like, ‘Hey. Congrats!’ And then she was like, ‘Yeah!’ And that was it. I already knew about it, so it wasn’t a huge surprise to me when she was doing it.”

That’s not all; it looks like Richards is a little nervous about the “competition” in wake of her announcement, humorously revealing that he is still in the runnings for Nessa’s affections despite their ambiguous split amid the drama this summer.

“It’s just bringing more competition to the table for me,” he joked. “I don’t know if I’m like, ‘Dope,’ or if I’m like, ‘I’m kinda a little jealous here!’”

In spite of their breakup, it definitely seems like something is going on between these two — but for now, it looks like fans are focusing on supporting Nessa after her big reveal.