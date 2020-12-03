Logo
Josh Richards reacts to ex Nessa Barrett coming out as bisexual

Published: 3/Dec/2020 19:11

by Virginia Glaze
Josh Richards reacts to Nessa Barrett bisexual announcement
YouTube: BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards / Instagram: Nessa Barrett

TikTok star Nessa Barrett has come out as bisexual, leading to a humorously supportive reaction from her sort-of ex-boyfriend and fellow influencer Josh Richards.

Nessa Barrett is a massively popular TikToker, amassing over 12.7 million followers on the viral video app for her unique style and original music — which has also earned her a whopping 532,000 YouTube subscribers.

However, Barrett has also borne the brunt of intense internet criticism and controversy in the past, even receiving death threats after critics accused her of “copying” Madison Beer’s musical style.

Despite the confusing amount of hatred against her from online trolls, the singer/influencer has been met with incredible positivity after coming out as bisexual in a TikTok on November 23.

@nessaabarrettMhm ya♬ sweater weather x violet harmon – connie

“Yes, this is me coming out as bi,” she captioned the video. “Lol yup, scary.” At the time of writing, Nessa seems to have changed the video’s caption.

While her comments section is filled with fans showing their support for the TikToker in wake of her soul-baring announcement, it’s her ex-boyfriend’s reaction that has viewers turning their heads in curiosity.

During a December 2 episode of the BFF’s podcast, Josh Richards explained that he’s actually known about Nessa’s orientation for a year now, but didn’t say anything until she was ready to divulge the information on her own terms.

“I’ve known that for a while,” he admitted. “Like, for a year. But she just wasn’t public about it and didn’t want to tell people. And then I guess one day she was like, ‘Hey, I wanna tell people.’”

(Topic begins at 0:50)

“She literally went into [my] bathroom, filmed the video, came out, and was like, ‘I’m about to post this,’” he continued. “I was like, ‘Hey. Congrats!’ And then she was like, ‘Yeah!’ And that was it. I already knew about it, so it wasn’t a huge surprise to me when she was doing it.”

That’s not all; it looks like Richards is a little nervous about the “competition” in wake of her announcement, humorously revealing that he is still in the runnings for Nessa’s affections despite their ambiguous split amid the drama this summer.

“It’s just bringing more competition to the table for me,” he joked. “I don’t know if I’m like, ‘Dope,’ or if I’m like, ‘I’m kinda a little jealous here!’”

 

In spite of their breakup, it definitely seems like something is going on between these two — but for now, it looks like fans are focusing on supporting Nessa after her big reveal.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.