Jon Zherka says Twitch banned him for opening bikini picture on stream - Dexerto

On March 20, Twitch streamer Jon Zherka was hit with a sudden ban on the platform, and his channel still hasn’t been restored over a month later. Now, he’s revealed the reason why, and he’s not happy about it.

While Zherka was never exactly the top streamer on the platform, not reaching the heights of the likes of Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins or Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Zherka has long been a mainstay on Twitch.

While his content regularly toed the line, with Tinder streams and the like, he clearly doesn’t think that line was crossed.

Now, he’s hit out at the platform and questioned their consistency on bans, upset with how some other streamers “get away with” their content.

Just got banned and I am not sure why.

I want to thank you guys for supporting me into the freedom I would only ever dream about. Don’t worry too much because unlike everyone else,

I am invincible.

Sweet dreams my minions ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qJ4AMioCsj — Jon Fucken Zherka (@ZherkaOfficial) March 20, 2021

Just over a month following his ban, Jon addressed the issue in some tweets posted on April 22, explaining what happened and his side of the story.

“The reason I was banned was because I clicked a photo of a girl in a bikini on stream for too long,” he said. “I thought this would be harmless because girls literally blow up swimming pools in their living rooms and pose sexually/bounce on a floatie for millions of dollars on Twitch.”

In a follow-up tweet, Zherka added that “my chat was respectful and these pool streamers have chats that are so insane that I’m shocked they get away with it.”

The biggest difference is that my chat was respectful and these pool streamers have chats that are so insane that im shocked they get away with it. — Jon Fucken Zherka (@ZherkaOfficial) April 21, 2021

Zherka is clearly upset at what he deems to be an injustice, but it’s impossible to tell yet if or when Twitch are likely to review their ban of his channel.

While some fans have urged him to try streaming on YouTube and grow his audience there instead, he hasn’t suggested that will be happening any time soon.

There has definitely been a lot of discourse around the ongoing “hot tub meta” on Twitch, and streamers and fans alike are very much split on what should and shouldn’t be allowed on the platform. It seems now we know which side Zherka is on.