 JoJo Siwa asks fans to stop sending hate to ex-boyfriend Mark Bontempo - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

JoJo Siwa asks fans to stop sending hate to ex-boyfriend Mark Bontempo

Published: 18/Nov/2020 0:43

by Virginia Glaze
A photo of JoJo Siwa is shown next to another photo of herself and Mark Bontempo having a hug.
YouTube: JoJo Siwa / Instagram: Mark Bontempo

Share

JoJo Siwa

YouTube star and former Dance Moms contestant JoJo Siwa has finally broken the news of her breakup with ex-boyfriend Mark Bontempo — but it seems like some fans aren’t taking their split very well.

JoJo Siwa’s love life is often quite a mystery; after sort-of confirming rumors surrounding herself and longtime friend Elliot Brown in March, the YouTuber seemed to break off their relationship and moved on to fellow influencer Mark Bontempo in August, introducing their romance with a humorous TikTok.

Siwa appeared to be stoked about dating Mark, gushing to ET that “He’s amazing and I couldn’t have imagined anyone better.”

“Honestly he’s a dream,” she said of their relationship. “Really, truly unreal and I’m so happy.”

@itsjojosiwaMeet Mark:) @mark.bontempo♬ Famous (I’m the One) – Mozzy & IAMSU!

However, it seems that those happy days have come and gone, according to JoJo’s comment on an Instagram page on November 17.

As told by the star herself, she and Bontempo have decided to part ways. Luckily, there doesn’t seem to be any drama behind their split, with Siwa confirming that they simply weren’t right for each other at this moment.

That’s not the most intriguing thing about the situation, though; the YouTuber also begged her fans to stop sending hate to her ex on social media, asking them to merely unfollow him if they aren’t too keen on him after their breakup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Bontempo (@markbontempo)

“You have NO idea about Mark and I’s relationship,” she replied to a negative Instagram post about their split. “How much fun it was. How happy we both were, how happy we both are. We decided it’s best for us not to be in a relationship… that’s all.”

“If you don’t wanna follow him like the millions of other people on instagram you don’t follow, that’s fine, but this post is immature,” she added. “He is not toxic. We’re teenagers. And our relationship just didn’t work out right now. …we’re better just being friends.”

It seems that Siwa is not having any negativity regarding her relationship status and isn’t happy with the hatred thrown toward her ex-boyfriend. While this is far from the first time she’s had to deal with haters, it’s refreshing to see the ever-cheerful, colorful icon put her foot down in such a pointed way.

Entertainment

Jake Paul appears to hint at potential fight with brother Logan Paul

Published: 17/Nov/2020 23:46

by Virginia Glaze
Photos of Jake Paul and Logan Paul are shown side by side.
YouTube: Jake Paul, imPaulsive

Share

Jake Paul Logan Paul

It’s no secret that Jake Paul has beef with quite a number of top-tier influencers, but it seems that his sights are now settling on his own brother, Logan, as told in an interview regarding his current boxing career.

Both Paul brothers have taken their athleticism to the next level, with the YouTubers throwing down in professional boxing matches against fellow influencers in the past three years.

However, Jake has since scored a match with former NBA pro Nate Robinson, and the trash-talk is as heated as you might expect; but a name has risen up in the banter that no one saw coming.

During an interview with YouTuber ‘The Schmo’ on November 16, Jake admitted that he’d take on his own brother, and appeared quite confident in his chances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

“I think we’ll fight,” Jake admitted. “I mean, at this point, he’s talking s**t to the paparazzi! But how is this guy so confident when he hasn’t won a single f**king fight? I don’t get it!”

“Logan would get knocked out, though,” he added, after reminding viewers about the various invitations to brawl he’s received over the past year. “He can’t really box.”

(Topic begins at 3:55)

It’s worth noting that Jake isn’t the only one talking trash, at the present moment; Logan likewise called him out for using his body as a model for his fight poster, which was taken from a popular Instagram photo of his.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TheBreadBatch (@thebreadbatch)

Jake’s claims about Logan talking smack to the paps isn’t untrue, either; just a couple days prior, Logan bragged that he could defeat Floyd Mayweather in both a street fight and the UFC octagon, after it was rumored the two would face off in the boxing ring earlier this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

While this isn’t the first time the brothers have feuded, it certainly raises the unique possibility of fans seeing a legitimate boxing match between two of YouTube’s most divisive figures.

Sure, Logan may never have won a fight, but it’s worth noting that Jake won against two opponents who appeared wholly underprepared.

If the fight between them ends up happening, the winner is anyone’s guess — but we’re putting our money on the viewership.