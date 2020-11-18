JoJo Siwa asks fans to stop sending hate to ex-boyfriend Mark Bontempo - Dexerto

YouTube star and former Dance Moms contestant JoJo Siwa has finally broken the news of her breakup with ex-boyfriend Mark Bontempo — but it seems like some fans aren’t taking their split very well.

JoJo Siwa’s love life is often quite a mystery; after sort-of confirming rumors surrounding herself and longtime friend Elliot Brown in March, the YouTuber seemed to break off their relationship and moved on to fellow influencer Mark Bontempo in August, introducing their romance with a humorous TikTok.

Siwa appeared to be stoked about dating Mark, gushing to ET that “He’s amazing and I couldn’t have imagined anyone better.”

“Honestly he’s a dream,” she said of their relationship. “Really, truly unreal and I’m so happy.”

However, it seems that those happy days have come and gone, according to JoJo’s comment on an Instagram page on November 17.

As told by the star herself, she and Bontempo have decided to part ways. Luckily, there doesn’t seem to be any drama behind their split, with Siwa confirming that they simply weren’t right for each other at this moment.

That’s not the most intriguing thing about the situation, though; the YouTuber also begged her fans to stop sending hate to her ex on social media, asking them to merely unfollow him if they aren’t too keen on him after their breakup.

“You have NO idea about Mark and I’s relationship,” she replied to a negative Instagram post about their split. “How much fun it was. How happy we both were, how happy we both are. We decided it’s best for us not to be in a relationship… that’s all.”

“If you don’t wanna follow him like the millions of other people on instagram you don’t follow, that’s fine, but this post is immature,” she added. “He is not toxic. We’re teenagers. And our relationship just didn’t work out right now. …we’re better just being friends.”

It seems that Siwa is not having any negativity regarding her relationship status and isn’t happy with the hatred thrown toward her ex-boyfriend. While this is far from the first time she’s had to deal with haters, it’s refreshing to see the ever-cheerful, colorful icon put her foot down in such a pointed way.