Dixie D’Amelio hits back at claims her parents treat her badly - Dexerto

Dixie D’Amelio hits back at claims her parents treat her badly

Published: 17/Nov/2020 17:31

by Jacob Hale
Damelio family charli dixie marc heidi
Instagram: dixiedamelio

Dixie D’Amelio is one of the biggest names on social media right now, as a TikTok sensation and older sister of the app’s most followed creator, Charli D’Amelio.

Dixie has little under 50 million followers on the platform, making her one of the top five followed creators on there, as well as spreading her fan base across other platforms, including YouTube.

That said, a lot of fans seem to think she lives somewhat in her younger sister’s shadow, with Charli being no less than an absolute dominant force on TikTok, on the verge of hitting 100 million followers at the time of writing.

As such, some fans seem to believe that the D’Amelio parents show favoritism towards Charli, or treat Dixie badly — but she’s responded to critics and let them know the score.

dixie and charli damelio on Instagram
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Charli and Dixie have seen unrivalled success on TikTok.

While accusations about the D’Amelio parents have been ongoing for some time now, Dixie had clearly had enough when scrolling through TikTok comments on November 16.

As posted by TikTokroom, Dixie responded to at least two comments saying similar things. The first saw Dixie simply say “no” to someone who suggested that “her mom always looks so embarrassed of her” but not of Charli.

The second was a response to someone asking why Dixie’s parents “treat her so badly” — to which she simply replied that “they don’t.”

Dixie D'Amelio tiktok comments
TikTokroom
Dixie was very blunt with those making accusations of her parents’ alleged favoritism.

The D’Amelio family has come under a fair amount of flak due to this issue, something that all family members — both parents and children — have vehemently denied in the past.

It goes without saying that Dixie firmly believes her parents treat the siblings equally, and it’s probably not nice for them to see comments such as these, even despite all of the success they’ve had on TikTok.

Hopefully this will slow down the amount of fans firing accusations at the TikTok parents — though we’re not sure how likely that is.

Call of Duty

xQc immediately regrets mocking CoD controller players

Published: 17/Nov/2020 13:30

by Jacob Hale
xQc call of duty on controller
Activision/Twitch: xQc

The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is one that will likely last forever, but Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel had a rude awakening when discussing how “easy” playing Call of Duty on controller is.

The entire argument falls back on the ‘PC Master Race’ idea, with players believing that mouse & keyboard on PC is the optimal way to play any game, especially when it comes to first-person shooters.

Obviously, it all comes down to personal preference. In CoD alone, we see players like Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff stick to his controller roots, while his oft-teammate Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar prefers to play on mouse and keyboard.

xQc falls into the same category as Tim, having made his name as a professional Overwatch player and one of Twitch’s top streamers on mouse and keyboard — and clearly doesn’t have the highest opinion of controller players.

Black Ops Cold War Miami
Activision
xQc is playing through the Call of Duty campaign with a controller.

While playing through the new Black Ops Cold War campaign on a controller, xQc explains why quickscoping on a controller isn’t that impressive, but it quickly comes back to bite him.

“There’s bullet magnetism, there’s auto-aim, there’s crosshair magnetism…” the Canadian star said, before telling his viewers to look at how easy it is.

He then proceeded to miss several more shots than he hit, instantly proving himself wrong and regretting mocking controller players before actually testing what he was talking about.

“In this case,” he continued after missing a flurry of shots, “it’s a glitch. It’s a glitch.”

xQc went sheepishly silent after the clip, while his chat burst out in laughter given the incredible timing of what he had been saying about quickscoping on a controller.

Obviously xQc won’t be that upset about it, but he might think twice before he makes comments like that about controller players again.