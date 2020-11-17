Dixie D’Amelio hits back at claims her parents treat her badly - Dexerto

Dixie D’Amelio is one of the biggest names on social media right now, as a TikTok sensation and older sister of the app’s most followed creator, Charli D’Amelio.

Dixie has little under 50 million followers on the platform, making her one of the top five followed creators on there, as well as spreading her fan base across other platforms, including YouTube.

That said, a lot of fans seem to think she lives somewhat in her younger sister’s shadow, with Charli being no less than an absolute dominant force on TikTok, on the verge of hitting 100 million followers at the time of writing.

As such, some fans seem to believe that the D’Amelio parents show favoritism towards Charli, or treat Dixie badly — but she’s responded to critics and let them know the score.

While accusations about the D’Amelio parents have been ongoing for some time now, Dixie had clearly had enough when scrolling through TikTok comments on November 16.

As posted by TikTokroom, Dixie responded to at least two comments saying similar things. The first saw Dixie simply say “no” to someone who suggested that “her mom always looks so embarrassed of her” but not of Charli.

The second was a response to someone asking why Dixie’s parents “treat her so badly” — to which she simply replied that “they don’t.”

The D’Amelio family has come under a fair amount of flak due to this issue, something that all family members — both parents and children — have vehemently denied in the past.

It goes without saying that Dixie firmly believes her parents treat the siblings equally, and it’s probably not nice for them to see comments such as these, even despite all of the success they’ve had on TikTok.

Hopefully this will slow down the amount of fans firing accusations at the TikTok parents — though we’re not sure how likely that is.