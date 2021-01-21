Logo
Joe Rogan and WWE’s Undertaker break down why CM Punk failed with UFC

Published: 21/Jan/2021 17:42

by Michael Gwilliam
Joe Rogan and Undertaker discuss CM Punk
YouTube/Joe Rogan/Wikimedia Commons

WWE legend The Undertaker had an incredible chat with Joe Rogan on the JRE Experience podcast and even provided some input on why fellow wrestler CM Punk failed when he made the jump to UFC.

Mark Calaway, better known by his stage name, The Undertaker, has been a massive fan of mixed martial arts. His wrestling style was often compared to that of MMA, having coined the nickname of being the best pure striker in the business.

A number of wrestlers working for Vince McMahon’s company have also tried their hand, switching the squared circle for the octagon. Only a few have made a success out of it, though, with the likes of Brock Lesnar and Jack Swagger (real name Jacob Hager) two of the standouts.

After discussing some of the ins and outs of the business, Joe Rogan inquired about what Phillip ‘CM Punk’ Brooks was up to in a chat with the Phenom. Both had opinions on the crossover as well, after seeing Punk defeated both times in the UFC.

Undertaker on CM Punk’s switch from WWE to UFC

Undertaker on Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan/YouTube
The Undertaker gave his thoughts on CM Punk in UFC.

“God, that was a crazy gamble for him to fight,” Rogan said, referring to his appearances in UFC.

“I’m not real close with him, I mean we got along. I didn’t understand it,” Undertaker replied. “He had an issue [with WWE] and sometimes people need a new challenge.”

As Taker said, CM Punk was a top guy for WWE before his departure. While he didn’t delve into the drama surrounding his decision to leave, it’s been well documented that his issues were in regards to injuries, his status in the company and payment.

“I don’t know enough, because I was around enough at that time, but I don’t know that he had enough background. It was late in the game for him to make that transition [to MMA],” he added. “It was easier for Brock [Lesnar]. Brock had that strong wrestling pedigree.”

Rogan on CM Punk

After hearing out the thoughts of Undertaker, Rogan chimed in with an easy comparison – Brock Lesnar. “Brock’s also a crazy athlete!” he said, probably thinking back to him winning the UFC Heavyweight title. “You see his combine numbers? Bananas.”

“He’s one of those guys that define… he was 260 pounds, but his shot was like a 160. You can’t believe someone of his size can move the way he can move. He’s a freak,” Callaway elaborated. “I mean, for Punk, if he just wanted the challenge, good for him. I mean, he tested it.”

(Segment begins at 2:33:00)

 

Rogan seemed to agree. “I think that’s what it was. He fought Mickie Gall and it didn’t work. Then he fought Michael Jackson, another guy afterward who was a pretty solid striker… but he wasn’t put in there with someone who was going to kick his off head into the fifth row. It was a good fight for him, but not really.”

While the two believe that CM Punk got good money out of it, being deep in his 30s made the transition awkward. According to Rogan, he did it the wrong way and should have had some amateur fights under his belt before going to UFC.

Hopefully, more people take Rogan’s advice before they try their luck in mixed martial arts.

When will Corpse Husband merch be back in stock?

Published: 21/Jan/2021 16:01

by Georgina Smith
Corpse Husband's profile picture in a circle on a pink background
Twitter: CORPSE_alt

Corpse Husband

Fans of YouTube sensation Corpse Husband were left stunned after his first-ever merch drop sold out of all its products within about 10 minutes – but it seems another drop could be on its way soon.

While Corpse Husband had a following on YouTube before last year with his horror narration content, he shot to new heights of popularity in 2020 following his activity within the gaming community, particularly with indie hit Among Us.

He is known for not showing his face on camera, but that hasn’t stopped him from amassing an enormous fanbase which is now up to 6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and more on other platforms.

Thanks to popular demand, Corpse decided that he would create a merch store for his loyal fans, and teased the drop on Twitter in December. He warned “it is limited in quantity due to time frames and production constraints,” though he also said fans can be sure that the products will be great quality, “these aren’t just designs printed onto blank hoodies, it’s more complicated than that.”

Corpse Husband merch sells out

While Corpse mentioned he was nervous, it seems that he didn’t have anything to worry about, as when the merch was finally dropped on December 24 it sold out almost instantly.

Many fans said that it took only 10 minutes for the merch to sell out, with some making it all the way to checkout before finding out it was already gone.

35 minutes after the drop, Corpse took to Twitter to share his appreciation for his viewers. “I don’t even know what to say, thank you so much,” he wrote.

When will Corpse Husband merch be restocked?

Of course, many fans are now wondering when they next might be able to get their hands on some of the creative merch.

As Corpse mentioned prior to the drop, and as it is written on the site’s FAQ, this merch drop was actually a pre-sale, meaning “a new product that is available for sale before it’s in stock and ready to ship.”

In his voice memo before the launch, Corpse projected the delivery for this round of merch to be around late-January, and along with time frames and production constraints he mentioned, it’s unclear when the next drop will be.

At the time of writing, instead of displaying the sold-out products, the Corpse Husband merch site shows a message that reads ‘restock soon,’ which is great news for fans who missed out the first time around.

There isn’t anything to indicate any particular time frame for a new release, but the site allows you to enter your email address in order to be notified about upcoming launches.

The success of this first drop bodes well for the future, and there’s no doubt that fans will be gearing up to support their favorite creator, and hopefully beat the insane demand next time around.