Joe Rogan explains why he’s worried about social media censorship

Published: 14/Jan/2021 17:50

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTube/Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan delved into the hot topic of internet censorship in his JRE podcast, and revealed why he’s worried about the power some social media companies have.

Censorship has been at the forefront of discussion lately, as the US President was suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other sites. While some people applauded the decisions made by these companies, Joe Rogan doesn’t share their optimism.

“Authoritarianism in this country is like… there’s a lot of people that like it because it silences their opponents,” he said while speaking to his guest, Yannis Pappas.

The former Fear Factor host and UFC commentator brought up rival social media applications being shut down or taken off Google and Apple’s stores for allegedly “spreading hate.”

Joe Rogan on internet censorship
YouTube/Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan thinks censorship will just escalate.

“What percentage is spreading hate? What are the numbers? Is this wise that we shut down all discourse that you disagree with?” he rhetorically asked. “Like, it’s not good if someone gets on there and they’re talking about violence against individuals or they’re spreading racist ideas or whatever the f**k they’re doing that disturbs people. You’re right. That’s not good.”

So, even though Rogan agreed that some speech is problematic, he doesn’t feel censorship is the right solution and it sets a “weird” precedent.

“It sets a precedent where the people that are in power can decide that something is ‘wrong speak,’ something is bad and that you can just eliminate it completely,” he added. “And then when things like that happen, they keep going. They don’t just stop at things that we can all agree are terrible. They go to things that maybe you don’t think are terrible, but other people do. And then they keep going further.”

Preventing censorship has been quite the big deal for Joe Rogan, especially once the host decided to move the JRE show to Spotify.

Back when the host first announced the move, he made clear to fans that the show would remain “exactly the same” and that Spotify wouldn’t have any creative control – something many of Rogan’s supporters were worried about.

TikToker Curtis Newbill mocks Noah Beck’s soppy messages to Dixie D’Amelio

Published: 14/Jan/2021 16:31

by Alice Hearing
Noah Beck Dixie D'Amelio
Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio/ Instagram: Noah Beck

Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

TikToker Curtis Newbill has exposed Noah Beck for his soppy messages to Dixie D’Amelio in their group chat in a hilarious TikTok.

Ever since they confirmed their relationship back in July, Noah & Dixie rival Bryce Hall & Addison Rae as TikTok’s sweethearts. From the drama surrounding Griffin’s alleged cheating scandal to rumors flying when they kissed in the “Be Happy” music video, they’ve stolen the hearts of millions of fans.

In the aftermath of their lie detector video, fans thought Dixie was “awkward” towards Noah, with several commenting that he “deserves better”, especially when he’s known for ‘simping’ over Dixie across social media – something Curtis picked up on and joked about in his latest TikTok.

Curtis Newbill, who has more than 6.6 million followers, is close friends with a number of famous TikTokers and is often seen hanging out with members of the Hype House and Sway House. He often refers to Noah and Dixie as “Nuggies,” which also appears to be the name of their group chat.

Curtis Newbill Dixie D'Amelio and Noah BeckCurtis, Noah, and Dixie have a group chat called “Nuggies”

In the TikTok, Curtis uses this comedic text-to-speech format and emojis to recall a conversation he had in a group chat with the loved-up couple. In the retelling of the conversation, Noah says to Dixie “yay can’t wait to kiss you ilysm bby muah,” to which Curtis comments “Ew Dixie what is wrong with it.”

@curtisnewbillNuggies group chat @noahbeck @dixiedamelio♬ original sound – Curtis Newbill🤴🏻👀

Dixie replies “Idk it is obsessed with me,” and Noah adds “Curtis I will bust you up,” followed by Curtis leaving the group chat and rejoining “for attention.”

Curtis also took the opportunity to make fun of Noah’s geography knowledge, with Noah saying “Hey Nuggies does anyone know what state Texas is in?” with Curtis playfully answering “Texas is a state sweety.”

Although while it seems like Noah is the brunt of the friendship group’s jokes, he’s still unafraid to show his softer side, often describing himself as a ‘simp’ towards Dixie and commenting compliments under her Instagram pictures and videos. Who’s the real winner?