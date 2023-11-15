Joe Rogan loses number 1 Spotify podcast spot to brand new show

Joe Rogan has been knocked off the top of Spotify’s podcast charts by a brand-new show that is also backed by the streaming platform. Well, at least in some markets.

Over the last decade or so, the Joe Rogan Experience has grown to comfortably become the biggest podcast in the world. Rogan, the controversial host of the self-titled show, manages to get guests from all walks of life for deep conversations about some serious and wacky topics.

That has led to him joining forces with Spotify over the last few years, signing a massive deal with the streaming service to give them exclusivity over his shows.

The deal, which was inked in 2020, is reportedly coming up for renewal in the next few months, and isn’t the only one Spotify has signed recently. They’ve added the likes of Call Her Daddy, The Louis Theroux Podcast, and even Trevor Noah’s new show – What Now?

Trevor Noah beats Joe Rogan to Spotify top podcast

Well, it’s Noah’s new show – which has debuted with an episode featuring Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson – that has given Rogan a little bit of trouble. Well, at least temporarily.

The first episode from the former Daily Show host has taken over Rogan’s typically solidified top spot on the Spotify charts, knocking the JRE show down to second.

This is the case, at least, in the major markets of the UK and the United States, with Noah’s show debuting to much fanfare.

Screenshot via Spotify

When Rogan is typically knocked off the top spot, it’s usually because he hasn’t released an episode and it’s opened a gap for someone else to jump up. However, that isn’t the case this time as he’s released three episodes since November 9.

Once the hype around Noah’s first episode starts to fall off, Rogan’s podcast will certainly return to the top spot. So, as noted, it’s only a temporary thing.

