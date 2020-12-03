Logo
Joe Rogan fans outraged after podcast moves exclusively to Spotify

Published: 3/Dec/2020 15:08

by Georgina Smith
Joe Rogan in his podcast studio next to the Spotify logo
YouTube: PowerfulJRE

Joe Rogan

Fans of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast have been left frustrated after episode #1572 with Moxie Marlinspike was uploaded exclusively to Spotify, with many feeling “cheated” by the apparent business move.

Joe Rogan has become one of the most popular podcasters on YouTube, with his channel accumulating over 965,000,000 views and 10 million subscribers since its launch in 2009.

Rogan has become well known both on the internet and in celebrity spheres, and has hosted a wide variety of superstar guests, such as the likes of Kanye West and Elon Musk.

Joe Rogan Kanye West interview
Joe Rogan Experience
Many huge stars have graced Joe Rogan’s podcast studio, including Kanye West.

However, many grew concerned back in May after he announced that the podcast would be making a move exclusively over to Spotify. Up until now, episodes have been accessible in full along with highlights on the Joe Rogan Experience YouTube channel.

But as of December 2, full episodes of the podcast are exclusively available on Spotify. In highlight clips from recent episodes that have been uploaded to YouTube, the description reads “this clip is taken from the Joe Rogan Experience #1572 with Moxie Marlinspike – Now exclusively on Spotify.”

In the comment section of the YouTube clip, fans released their frustration towards the exclusive move. “It’s been a hell of a ride guys. See ya,” one viewer said. One fan said “bye” to the podcast with their comment “This feels like a break-up, and I feel cheated, for a richer guy. Bye JRE.”

Comment on Joe Rogan's podcast

Comment on Joe Rogan's podcast

Another disappointed viewer revealed that while they tried listening to the show on Spotify, they couldn’t handle the “ten straight minutes of ads” and said they would not be paying for a premium account just to listen to one podcast.

Comment on Joe Rogan's podcast

Rogan has previously spoken about his good relationship with Spotify after they were criticized for alleged censorship in October. In episode 1544 Rogan called them “a great company,” saying “they’re open-minded, they treat their employees very well,” and stressed that “in terms of then silencing me, zero. There’s been nothing.”

The move over to Spotify has certainly brought about some dissatisfaction among fans of the show, though precisely how much impact this will have on his audience numbers remains to be seen.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 1/Dec/2020 20:15

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.