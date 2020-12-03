Joe Rogan fans outraged after podcast moves exclusively to Spotify

Fans of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast have been left frustrated after episode #1572 with Moxie Marlinspike was uploaded exclusively to Spotify, with many feeling “cheated” by the apparent business move.

Joe Rogan has become one of the most popular podcasters on YouTube, with his channel accumulating over 965,000,000 views and 10 million subscribers since its launch in 2009.

Rogan has become well known both on the internet and in celebrity spheres, and has hosted a wide variety of superstar guests, such as the likes of Kanye West and Elon Musk.

However, many grew concerned back in May after he announced that the podcast would be making a move exclusively over to Spotify. Up until now, episodes have been accessible in full along with highlights on the Joe Rogan Experience YouTube channel.

But as of December 2, full episodes of the podcast are exclusively available on Spotify. In highlight clips from recent episodes that have been uploaded to YouTube, the description reads “this clip is taken from the Joe Rogan Experience #1572 with Moxie Marlinspike – Now exclusively on Spotify.”

In the comment section of the YouTube clip, fans released their frustration towards the exclusive move. “It’s been a hell of a ride guys. See ya,” one viewer said. One fan said “bye” to the podcast with their comment “This feels like a break-up, and I feel cheated, for a richer guy. Bye JRE.”

Another disappointed viewer revealed that while they tried listening to the show on Spotify, they couldn’t handle the “ten straight minutes of ads” and said they would not be paying for a premium account just to listen to one podcast.

Rogan has previously spoken about his good relationship with Spotify after they were criticized for alleged censorship in October. In episode 1544 Rogan called them “a great company,” saying “they’re open-minded, they treat their employees very well,” and stressed that “in terms of then silencing me, zero. There’s been nothing.”

The move over to Spotify has certainly brought about some dissatisfaction among fans of the show, though precisely how much impact this will have on his audience numbers remains to be seen.