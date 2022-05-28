Joe Rogan responds to possible Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight: “That is crazy”

Joe Rogan says he doesn’t “know what would happen” if Mike Tyson and Jake Paul squared off, noting that Jake would be a better fight for the boxing legend than his brother Logan.

As Jake and Logan Paul have made their mark on the boxing world, the brothers have got endorsements from a number of top fighters and legends, with the most notable being Mike Tyson.

The former heavyweight king has repeatedly praised the Paul brothers for their impact on the sport, and even claimed that some fighters would actively duck a fight with Jake.

He himself has been linked with fighting Jake a few times and has even put a price on his participation in the matchup. While talks have gone quiet on the possible bout, Joe Rogan believes ‘Iron’ Mike vs Jake could be an interesting fight.

Advertisement

The JRE Podcast host was talking about Floyd Mayweather’s recent exhibition with Don Moore on episode 1825 of his show when his guest, Ali Siddiq, touched on Floyd’s previous fight with Logan and influencer boxing in general.

“The best example is Tyson. 55-years-old and they’re still talking about him fighting either Logan or Jake Paul. Like, that is crazy,” Rogan said. “And, I don’t know what would happen (if the fight got made.)”

The podcast giant stated that Jake would be the “better fight” given he’s been able to knock out some of his opponents. “The better one is Jake,” he added. “Jake is the one that knocks people out. Logan is more of a boxer. I can’t believe that would happen.”

Advertisement

Timestamp of 2:43

While Jake is returning to the ring in August, no opponent has been announced just yet. Though, it’s unlikely to be Tyson, as Anderson Silva has been the most recent frontrunner.

It remains to be seen who Jake will face and if, at some point, he’ll face Tyson. Though, it would incredibly interesting, as Rogan notes.