Jake Paul blasted as “dummy” over $2 million bet with world champ Gervonta Davis

Lightweight world champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis labeled Jake Paul a “dummy” over his proposed $2 million wager across multiple boxing events.

Even though he’s been out of the ring since December, Jake Paul hasn’t ventured too far away from the world of boxing. In fact, he’s turned up his trash talk game as he’s been promoting fights and signing new fighters.

As a result, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been locked in a war of words with a few fighters, with the most recent coming in the form of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis – one of Floyd Mayweather’s understudies, and someone Jake has beefed with before.

Advertisement

The pair crossed paths again on May 21 when Jake predicted that Davis would lose his upcoming world title fight with Rolando Romero and wanted to make a sizeable wager on his prediction.

After ‘Tank’ bit back at his prediction, Jake threw out the idea of a $2 million bet. However, Davis backed out of that, prompting the social media star to call him “mini man” and a “f**king b**ch” on Instagram.

With Davis facing the media ahead of his fight with Romero, the lightweight star was quizzed on his interaction with Jake, and he didn’t hold back.

The WBA titleholder called Jake a “dummy” for what he’d said but noted that the whole interaction could have a positive spin for himself. “Continue to do that and you’re going to make people tune into my fights!” he told FightHubTV.

Advertisement

Timestamp of 1:00

While Jake typically takes aim at people he might fight down the fight, a bout between himself and Davis is unlikely to happen given the sizable weight difference between the pair.

He might have the last laugh about the whole thing when the undefeated lightweight takes on Romero on May 28, but we’ll have to wait and see on that front.