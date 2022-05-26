Jake Paul versus Anderson Silva boxing match just got a lot more likely

Influencer turned boxer Jake Paul is rumored to be fighting UFC legend Anderson Silva when he returns to the ring in August and the possible bout just got a big boost in likelihood.

Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm. With a 5-0 record, ‘The Problem Child’ has KO’d everyone he has fought including former mixed martial artists Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Now, a third former UFC star could be next on Jake Paul’s list with the YouTuber even challenging Silva and undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather to fights on the “same night.”

While it’s unlikely that Paul faces two opponents, the possibility of a fight against Silva, in particular, could end up happening soon according to California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster.

Jake Paul could fight Anderson Silva next

During an interview with MMA Hour’s host Ariel Helwani, Andy Foster was asked about sanctioning a fight between Paul and Anderson Silva.

“I think so, yeah,” he said. “I mean, Jake can fight. This idea that he can’t fight? He absolutely can fight.”

“But Anderson Silva beat Chavez Jr down there and that was close, that’s a real guy. And he beat him in Mexico a while back,” the director added. “He’s in shape, he trains hard. I think that fight’s reasonable. It depends on the fight rules, how many rounds.”

To that, Helwani suggested an eight-round match to which Foster approved, nodding his head.

A fight between Silva and Paul has been a popular idea for quite sometime with even UFC President Dana White urging the influencer to brawl it out against ‘The Spider.’

Whether or not the two actually end up touching gloves remains to be seen, but with Jake Paul promising a return to the ring in August and no shortage of opponents, we won’t have long to wait until we see him fight again.