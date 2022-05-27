Jake Paul wants WWE star to fight ex-NBA player Glen Davis on his undercard

Jake Paul may still not have an opponent set for his return to the ring in August, but The Problem Child is aiming to have former NBA player Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis compete against a WWE wrestler.

Influencer Jake Paul is looking to go 6-0 in his boxing career when he faces off against a still unknown foe this Summer, but in order to hype the event up, he’s looking for some matches to fill up the undercard.

Enter Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis, a retired NBA pro who weighs over 300 pounds. According to a new report by ESPN, former LA Clippers player is being approached by Paul’s team, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), for a bout.

As for who he will face? Apparently, MVP is looking to get a professional wrestler to throw down with the baller in a sports entertainment meets sports battle.

Jake Paul searching for WWE wrestler to fight Glen Davis

The report by ESPN states that MVP is trying to get a WWE wrestler, in particular, a former heavyweight star, to compete.

While the report doesn’t indicate any WWE superstar specifically that MVP is targeting, there are some who might make for good opponents.

Glenn Thomas Jacobs, better known by his wrestling monicker ‘Kane’ is currently Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, but at over 300 pounds himself, ‘The Big Red Machine’ might be a good foe.

Another fun option could be Brock Lesnar, a former WWE and UFC champion who has voiced respect for both Logan and Jake Paul in the past.

Of course, it’s also possible that the event doesn’t end up featuring either party, but until anything is officially announced, let the speculation begin as we gear up for Paul’s boxing return.