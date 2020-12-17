Logo
Logan Paul reveals heated FaceTime call with Foyd Mayweather

Published: 17/Dec/2020 21:49

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul shares FaceTime call with Floyd Mayweather
YouTube: Logan Paul / Fanmio

YouTube star Logan Paul has finally uploaded a video documenting his process in scoring an upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather — which included a FaceTime call full of Grade A trash-talk.

Logan Paul has, once again, broken the internet after securing an exhibition match against the undefeated boxing pro Floyd Mayweather.

Set to face off in February 2021, these two giants are turning heads across the net in curiosity — but despite speculation to the contrary, it seems the beef between them could be the real deal according to their FaceTime call, which Paul revealed during a December 17 video.

The video itself told fans all about how Paul had tried to secure a fight with the 50-0 boxer, and even went to the extent of joining an online fan meet-and-greet to talk a little trash.

 

“You down to fight me?” Paul asked.

“If you’re a real fighter, yeah,” Mayweather replied. “The thing is, you know who I am, but I don’t know who you are.”

“What I want to do is create the biggest f**king fight the world has ever seen,” Paul continued — to which Floyd responded, “Without you I can do that.”

“You already know, this ain’t what you do,” Mayweather continued. “You play boxing, but I fight for real. You know that.”

(Topic begins at 2:13)

While Mayweather didn’t seem convinced that Paul could hold his own in the ring, a contract showed up on his desk a while later, after Paul had done his darnedest to goad the boxer into taking him on.

It’s true; Paul even bragged to paparazzi that he could beat Mayweather in a street fight, prompting a wave of backlash and speculation from the fighting world as to his chances against one of the world’s greatest boxers.

 

With little bro Jake Paul escalating a potential feud with UFC double champ Conor McGregor, it seems like the entire Paul family is charging full-speed ahead into the jaws of battle — and so far, it has put them at the center of the internet’s focus as they continue to vie for a legitimate spot in the fighting realm.

Twitch streamer reveals Alinity sent feet pics in return for WoW carry

Published: 17/Dec/2020 20:53

by Michael Gwilliam
Alinity poses on Instagram
Twitch/alinitydivine

Popular Twitch streamer Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom revealed that at one point, fellow streamer Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon agreed to send him and Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris feet pictures in exchange for carrying her in World of Warcraft.

During a December 17 broadcast, nmp was going through some of his older clips and stumbled across one where he was playing WoW with Sodapoppin and Alinity.

In the clip, Alinity was discussing what she could trade in return for being carried in the popular MMORPG. Before she could decide on the terms of the deal, Morris humorously blurted out, “feet pictures.”

The impromptu suggestion was seemingly supported by Polom, who jokingly fist-pumped at his companion’s idea and even shouted a hype “yeah!”

PogO polom hyped for feet pics…… from Nmpx

Surprisingly, Alinity agreed to the meme-worthy request, under the condition that she would reach the 1900s.

According to nmp, they were able to successfully carry the Columbian-Canadian, who agreed to fulfill her end of the bargain – sort of.

“I’m going to keep it plain, me and Chance carried Alinity for feet pictures all those years ago,” he stated. “And you want to know the God’s honest truth? She sent them to Chance.”

According to nmp, Alinity even had the decency to sign her feet by writing “Sodapoppin” on one foot and “nmplol” on the other. However, only one of the duo ended up receiving the pictures.

“Chance never sent them to me!” Polom exclaimed. “I actually found them later, like four or five years later, when I was going through a computer cleaning it out! And I was like ‘oh my God.’”

Twitch streamer Alinity
Instagram/alinitydivine
Alinity is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

Nmp went on to joke that, because he and chance had been together for so long, they may as well be common-law spouses. “I wonder if I’m entitled to common-law marriage? Maybe I get half? Living together and stuff like that,” he wondered.

The clip certainly brought back some fond memories for the streamer, who first started on Twitch back in 2011, according to the third-party stat-tracking website TwitchMetrics. It just goes to show that the platform ended up creating some deep bonds that still exist to this day.