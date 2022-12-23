Joe Rogan goes viral for believing Matt Watson vs Dad was bout between real father & son

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Podcast host Joe Rogan was “so sad” after watching the boxing match between Matt Watson vs Dad at Creator Clash 2022, believing the bout was between a real father and son.

Creator Clash was an influencer boxing event that took place in May 2022. The event was the first of its kind in the influencer-boxing space, as it pitted non-fighter creator types against each other to raise money for charity.

In the end, the event fundraised over $1.3 million dollars for the American Heart Association, the Alzheimer’s Association of America, and the Healing Horse Therapy Center. It became one of the most popular influencer boxing events of the year, with another on the way in 2023.

One of the more prominent matches on the Creator Clash fight card was a bout between YouTubers Matt Watson and ‘Dad.’ Dad clearly had the upper hand throughout their fight and ended up taking the victory by TKO in the very first round.

Although both ‘Dad’ and Matt Watson are comedic YouTubers who often put on a fake persona for the laughs, UFC color commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan wasn’t in on the joke.

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan podcast, Rogan relayed a terrible tale about a father vs son boxing match he’d recently watched. He described the fight as a “sad” affair, as the father was apparently “beating the sh*t” out of his own child and even “celebrating” after knocking him down.

“I saw a video today of a boxing match between a father and a son,” he began. “It made me so sad. ‘Cause there’s this young kid — he looks like he’s probably 17 or 18, and the father’s 42. And the father beats the sh*t out of him.”

“I mean like, dings him in the head and keeps punching him. That’s your son. And we’re watching you beat your son up? ‘Cause I get your son probably got cocky with you, but — and he celebrates after he knocks his son out? It makes me so sad.”

Joe Rogan falls for clickbait saying Matt Watson vs Dad was real father vs son boxing match

Luckily, Rogan’s editor quickly made him aware that the match wasn’t actually between a father and a son — something the host seemed puzzled by, as the video he’d watched was titled “father knocks out son in celebrity boxing match.”

Despite getting duped, Rogan was a good sport about it, admitting that he was “such a sucker” for believing the clickbait.

That didn’t stop the creator of Creator Clash, iDubbbz, and Matt Watson himself from clowning on Rogan, though. The two made a hilarious edit of Rogan’s “so sad” speech interspersed with footage from Watson’s fight against Dad, which has racked up over 4.8k retweets at the time of writing.

With another Creator Clash set for 2023, there’s no telling what meme-worthy moments will come from it — but there’s already a slew of other internet stars looking to get in on the action.