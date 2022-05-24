Creator Clash 2 is officially happening after hugely successful boxing event

Creator Clash 2 has been officially announced amid the success of its predecessor. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming charity-boxing extravaganza.

In the still-budding world of influencer boxing, one event has stood out from all the rest — Creator Clash.

Helmed by OG YouTuber Ian ‘iDubbbz’ Washburn and his wife, fellow influencer Anisa, Creator Clash brought together 18 influencers to duke it out in the boxing ring for charity.

The combat sports showdown was nothing short of a smashing success. Selling over 100,000 pay-per-view streams and completely selling out all 10,000 seats in the Yuengling Center. The first-ever Creator Clash also managed to raise a total $1.3 million for its selected charitable groups.

Advertisement

After weeks of teasing a potential successor to this viral event, it has finally been confirmed: iDubbbz and the team at Real Good Touring are locked in for Creator Clash 2.

When is Creator Clash 2 happening?

According to a press release, Creator Clash 2 is slated to take place in Spring 2023.

An exact date has not yet been given, but it looks like it’ll happen at a similar time as this year’s Creator Clash.

‼️ Proud to announce that Creator Clash raised 1.3 MILLION dollars for charity ‼️ We all did an amazing thing here. Thank you so much to everyone who purchased a ticket/ participated in the event. This money will help a lot of people. — Creator Clash (@TheCreatorClash) May 24, 2022

Who is in Creator Clash 2?

At the time of writing, a lineup for this upcoming event has yet to be revealed — but our interview with iDubbbz revealed that a slew of other influencers are eager to get in the ring, including YouTube streamer Valkyrae.

Advertisement

In fact, it looks like a wealth of other female creators are looking to get a piece of the action. With so many social media stars taking an interest, this next card is sure to be a stacked one.

A press release states that next year’s Creator Clash will be “bigger and better than ever,” with a “new lineup of creators — and maybe even some familiar faces from the first event.”

For now, that’s all we know — but we’re already excited for 2023. Stay tuned to Dexerto for further information on this guaranteed slobberknocker of an influencer beatdown.