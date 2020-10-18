Kanye West confirms Joe Rogan podcast date and plan to redesign studio - Dexerto

Rapper, entrepreneur and record producer Kanye West has confirmed he will be appearing on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, and revealed that Rogan gave him permission to redesign his podcast set.

Few podcasts have reached the popularity and notoriety of the Joe Rogan Experience. The comedian and ex-MMA star regularly hosts some of the world’s biggest celebrities, delving into topics far and wide.

Advertisement

We have already seen Miley Cyrus and Post Malone join Rogan for lengthy discussions, and Kanye West has now confirmed he will be appearing on an upcoming episode the JRE. He stated when recording will take place, as well as saying that Rogan has given him permission to redesign his podcast studio.

Past rumors have suggested we could be in for a Kanye West podcast, but the musician himself confirmed the news on October 17. He tweeted: “Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday.”

Advertisement

Read More: Joe Rogan responds to claims that Spotify is censoring him

When is Kanye West’s Joe Rogan podcast?

Attached were images showing West on video chat to Rogan, suggesting the news is legitimate. What’s more is that West confirmed recording will be taking place on Friday, meaning October 23.

As a result, eager fans can expect the full episode to be available shortly after that, perhaps over the weekend of October 24/25.

Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday ⛷ pic.twitter.com/9FOPjU36K3 — ye (@kanyewest) October 17, 2020

The topics set to be discussed will probably be as wide as ever, with West in the midst of a bizarre run for President. He has even been encouraging fans to write his name on their ballots, rather than selecting one of the more established candidates. The way 2020 is going, though, we won’t rule a successful Kanye campaign out just yet.

Advertisement

Away from politics, fans can certainly get excited because, barring any last minute issues, a Kanye West X Joe Rogan podcast appears to be just round the corner.