Kanye West confirms Joe Rogan podcast date and plan to redesign studio - Dexerto

Kanye West confirms Joe Rogan podcast date and plan to redesign studio

Published: 18/Oct/2020 12:30

by Joe Craven
YT: JRE/Wikimedia

Rapper, entrepreneur and record producer Kanye West has confirmed he will be appearing on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, and revealed that Rogan gave him permission to redesign his podcast set. 

Few podcasts have reached the popularity and notoriety of the Joe Rogan Experience. The comedian and ex-MMA star regularly hosts some of the world’s biggest celebrities, delving into topics far and wide.

We have already seen Miley Cyrus and Post Malone join Rogan for lengthy discussions, and Kanye West has now confirmed he will be appearing on an upcoming episode the JRE. He stated when recording will take place, as well as saying that Rogan has given him permission to redesign his podcast studio.

Joe Rogan and Miley Cyrus on the JRE podcast
YouTube: Joe Rogan Experience
Joe Rogan and Miley Cyrus discussed the effects of child fame when the singer joined him.

Past rumors have suggested we could be in for a Kanye West podcast, but the musician himself confirmed the news on October 17. He tweeted: “Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday.”

When is Kanye West’s Joe Rogan podcast?

Attached were images showing West on video chat to Rogan, suggesting the news is legitimate. What’s more is that West confirmed recording will be taking place on Friday, meaning October 23.

As a result, eager fans can expect the full episode to be available shortly after that, perhaps over the weekend of October 24/25.

The topics set to be discussed will probably be as wide as ever, with West in the midst of a bizarre run for President. He has even been encouraging fans to write his name on their ballots, rather than selecting one of the more established candidates. The way 2020 is going, though, we won’t rule a successful Kanye campaign out just yet.

Away from politics, fans can certainly get excited because, barring any last minute issues, a Kanye West X Joe Rogan podcast appears to be just round the corner.

Entertainment

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio accused of cheating after winning Mr Beast event

Published: 18/Oct/2020 12:10

by Georgina Smith
The D'Amelio family in Mr Beast's Creator Game
YouTube: MrBeast

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio Mr Beast

Despite the lighthearted nature of Mr Beast’s Creator Games tournament, some viewers have accused winners Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, along with their parents, of getting outside help during the trivia rounds.

Mr Beast’s first Creator Games event in 2019 was a huge hit, collaborating with a host of high profile influencers and having them compete in a rock paper scissors tournament to determine the ultimate winner.

While the first event peaked at an already enormous 662,000 viewers, this year’s version of the games smashed that record with an incredible 1 million peak concurrent viewers.

The star-studded lineup included Addison Rae, Bretman Rock, Dream, and of course Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, who were announced as being a team rather than separate competitors.

Mr Beast Creator Games 2
Mr Beast
The starting bracket for Mr Beast’s $300,000 The Creator Games 2 event.

Despite being joined by their parents for the first round, in the final round Mr Beast only permitted one member of the family to face off against ZHC in a trivia final. Dixie took on the challenge, and ultimately won the $300,000 prize to give back to their fans in need.

However, despite the fact that the event was intended as lighthearted entertainment to give to a good cause, the comment section of the video has been flooded with accusations that the D’Amelio family cheated.

Some objected purely to the fact that the D’Amelio sisters brought their parents along despite not having been specifically announced in the lineup, claiming that they can’t “excuse the fact that it was a 4v1.”

Comment accusing D'Amelios of cheating

Comment accusing D'Amelios of cheating

Some also pointed out that the parents’ phones were visible on screen, and may have been used to cheat, saying “this is not what you do in a competition like this.”

The influx of hate and accusations towards the D’Amelio family caused Mr Beast to speak out on his own social media after the live. “I see some people mad that I let multiple people compete on a single team in the trivia tournament!” he began.

“Honestly, the tournament was just for fun and to bring the community together and I’d appreciate it if you were to get mad at anyone, get mad at me. It was my decision lol”

YouTuber LazarBeam also had something to say about the accusations, telling followers “the money goes to the fans. It was all for fun. I don’t think people should be this upset to be honest.”

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are TikTok megastars with over 130 million followers on the app combined. They are primarily known for their dance and lip-sync content, but have recently been branching out into the YouTube world along with their parents.

They haven’t responded to the furor around their win, but at the end of the day, it was all in good fun, and for charity.