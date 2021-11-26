Joe Rogan explains why Jake Paul might never box active UFC fighters

Joe Rogan isn’t sure if Jake Paul will ever step into the ring with a current UFC fighter as he doubts Dana White would ever let it happen.

When Jake Paul made his first steps into the boxing world, he was focusing on settling beefs with other YouTubers and social media stars. However, as he’s racked up wins, that’s changed.

In his last three fights, Jake has defeated two former UFC fighters – Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – and has gotten into a war of words with Dana White, Conor McGregor, and others.

That’s led to plenty of speculation about him potentially fighting current UFC fighters, but in the boxing ring, not the Octagon. However, despite all the interest, Joe Rogan believes that might never happen.

The UFC commentator was chatting it up with Snoop Dogg on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast when Snoop asked if Joe had an idea for a UFC fighter that could “handle” Jake Paul in the future.

“I don’t know. For them to get from a UFC contract that they currently have, I don’t think Dana White is going to do that,” the podcaster and TV host responded. “I don’t know. Maybe if they thought they could make a lot of money and there was someone who was a current UFC fighter, and they could arrange it, maybe they could make some sort of joint promotion. But, I just don’t see the UFC doing that.”

Joe did praise the YouTuber for what he’s been able to do in the boxing world, though. “They don’t have to (fight a UFC fighter),” he added. “Jake Paul is killing it in boxing, it’s brilliant s**t.”

While most of the fight challenges have come from Jake’s side, there are some UFC fighters who have they’ll take on the YouTube star.

Highly-ranked middleweight Derek Brunson teased taking Jake on as a “tune-up” bout, but who knows if anything will ever happen between the two parties.