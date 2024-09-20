Jake Paul admits Mike Tyson wasn’t first choice for Netflix super fight

Jake Paul has revealed that Mike Tyson wasn’t his first port of call for a super fight this year, admitting he spoke to another rival too.

Over the years, when Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have discussed the possibility of a fight, the pair of them were unsure if it would ever happen. However, back in March, they announced that it would, at last, be a reality.

They were originally set to fight back in July, but a late health issue for ‘Iron’ Mike meant it had to be rescheduled. The pair are now set to fight on November 15, but Jake has admitted the 58-year-old wasn’t his first choice for the fight.

The ‘Problem Child’ had Steve-O on his BS with Jake Paul podcast on September 19 and touched on the upcoming fight and how it could have been different.

“Netflix was like, ‘All right, go out and talk to three different opponents,’” Jake told the Jackass star. “And we talked to Tommy Fury and Mike Tyson.

“Tommy had a big ego, was trying to get paid way more than he was worth and he doesn’t understand his value. His dad is basically his manager. His dad doesn’t understand the boxing business and the state of it currently. And they didn’t understand that this would be one of the most viewed fights ever. So, they were saying no while Mike Tyson was saying yes, and we’ve got it figured out with Mike.’’

Timestamp of 1:00:12

Jake has previously said that he would like to tear it up with Tommy again and get revenge for the lone loss on his boxing record.

The younger Fury has even gone as far as challenging the social media phenom to an MMA bout.

PFL CEO Peter Murray revealed that Jake is “finishing up” with boxing after the Tyson fight.

However, his 2025 debut in the cage will come against a “credible” MMA fighter, not a crossover athlete.

