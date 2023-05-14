Joe Fournier claims KSI “cheated” by elbowing him for the KO

KSI got a surprising round 2 KO victory against Joe Fournier. However, KSI appears to be connected with his elbow in the replay footage rather than his fist, resulting in Fournier calling him out for cheating his way to the win.

With a bout as big as Joe Fournier vs. KSI, anything but a clean knockout from either side was bound to be a controversial result.

KSI appeared to get exactly that, landing a blow directly to Joe Fournier’s nose and sending him tumbling to the ground. The moment KSI made contact, commentators and fans knew the fight was over.

However, upon further review, it appeared that KSI hit Fournier with his forearm or elbow rather than making contact with his fist. Fournier claims that KSI “cheated” with the way he was knocked out and that the match result isn’t valid.

Fournier calls out KSI for “cheating” in KO victory

In an interview held immediately after the bout, Joe Fournier was visibly unhappy with the result and wasn’t shy to speak out about the knockout decision.

“They cheated, clear in black and white. You’ve seen the replays, it’s gone viral all over the world. He hit me with a clean elbow. The ref was right there, watched it.” Though KSI has at the time of writing yet to directly address whether or not he elbowed Fournier, spectators seem to be mostly aligned with Fournier’s perspective.

He continued, “I’ve never been cheated like that in my life. I can’t believe it.”

Whether or not the elbow was accidental has started a heated debate, but most people who have watched the clip agree that the elbow made contact for the knockout and not KSI’s fist.

Jake Paul gave his opinion on the knockout, saying that KSI should have been disqualified.

A decision being reversed following the result of a fight isn’t exactly unprecedented, and it remains to be seen whether the result here is affected or if the two fighters end up hopping in the ring once again to see who emerges the victor.

But KSI may be a busy man if he responds to Tommy Fury’s callout in kind by touching gloves with him in the ring.