Jake Paul calls KSI “liar” following cheating allegations after Joe Fournier knockout

KSI got a surprising round 2 KO victory against Joe Fournier. However, KSI as not been able to properly celebrate his victory as Joe was quick to call him a cheater. And now Jake Paul has joined the conversation by calling KSI a liar.

It was a tense match as KSI and Joe Fournier fought it out in the ring on May 13. The match ended with KSI getting a hit in on Joe’s nose, sending him to the ground. However, upon further review, it appeared that KSI hit Joe with his forearm or elbow rather than making contact with his fist.

After the match, Joe was quick to call his opponent a cheater. In response, KSI took to Twitter to explain his rendition of events as they happened in the ring.

He wrote: “After landing my overhand he was pretty much out on his feet and I went for a short right hook as Joe clinched me and fell into me. I landed that hook and my glove made contact but appears to have been followed by unintentional contact with my forearm. I’m gutted that it’s not as clean a win as I wanted and it feels like it diminishes my hard work with my trainers.”

Jake Paul calls KSI a liar

Responding to KSI’s tweet, Jake Paul accused the fellow boxer of lying as he called for more restrictions in England Boxing rules.

Jake wrote in a tweet: “Why you lying still? No part of your glove made contact with Joe’s face on that elbow. That was not a hook. That was straight up a right elbow to the jawbone. Good form but wrong sport.

“Your whole promotion is sham. Bad look for the sport of boxing. Your “commission” PBA should hold itself to a higher standard. I hope England Boxing starts to oversee this product and makes it safer for everyone.”