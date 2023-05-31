Jake Paul blasts KSI’s “clearly illegal” elbow KO and calls him a dirty fighter

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul flamed KSI and his elbow KO from the latter’s fight against Joe Fournier during the MF & DAZN: X Series 007 exhibition crossover event.

Jake Paul is one of YouTube’s most famous influencer-boxers, with quite the expertise to back it up, as he has fought 7 times since his 2018 debut and won 6 of the bouts.

The one to bring his streak to an end was Tommy Fury, when the two fought on February 26 of 2023 during “The Truth” boxing event.

This led to KSI mocking Jake Paul for weeks after the event, and the two have criticized each other pretty much ever since both of their careers started. And now that KSI’s latest victory against Joe Fournier was overturned, Jake Paul took the opportunity to take some potshots at his rival.

Jake Paul slams KSI’s elbow KO

Jake commented in a May 30 episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast that to elbow someone in a boxing match: “You have to legitimately go for that to make that a thing.”

Jake’s brother, Logan, rushed to KSI’s defense by stating in response: “No, no, no, that was not intentional.”

Jake disagreed, arguing: “It was highly intentional and I honestly gotta call you out for it, because you are like the only person who doesn’t think that.”

The two got into a back-and-forth during which Jake recounts: “But meanwhile, he [KSI] is punching you in the back of the head during your fight, he’s a dirty fighter.”

(Topic begins at 12:18)

Logan would defend his fellow promotor of the Prime brand of sports drinks, stating that KSI is a “wild fighter” that simply “throws” punches.

Jake Paul is gearing up for his bout against Diaz later this summer, but his rivalry with KSI is surely going to generate a lot of interest if the two of them decide to settle it in a ring.