Jenna Marbles & Julien Solomita finally married after almost a decade together

Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles has married long-time partner Julien Solomita after dating for almost a decade.

The couple – who have been together for nine full years – revealed that they were engaged in 2021. Julien announced the news of the engagement at the time during a Twitch stream.

He said: “A little while ago, this is so weird, I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged.” Solomita added that he “just woke up and wanted to be married to her,” then jokingly said that he asked Marbles the dog for permission before popping the question to Jenna.

Thankfully, it’s now official as new husband Julien Solomita – who is also a content creator – just posted about their wedding on Instagram, captioning the post “married otters.”

Marbles is yet to post about the marriage online herself. Likely because the content creator is still on hiatus from YouTube since she faced racism allegations back in 2020. Since then, Jenna has been mostly inactive on all of her social media. However, she still maintains nearly 20 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

The content creator began trending in July 2022, with fans banding together to encourage her to get back on YouTube after being spotted in a rare public appearance.

And while Marbles is still staying away from the space, the likes of Twitch streamer Hasan Piker have come out publicly and said that her self-canceling has made him “frustrated” and that he believes she should get back on YouTube.

Viral response to Jenna Marbles getting married

Fans were quick to post their congratulations all over social media, expressing their excitement at the news. As well as fans, other content creators have also expressed their congratulations to the newlyweds.

