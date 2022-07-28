Jenna Marbles fans call for social media return after rare public appearance

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Jenna Marbles was spotted in public for the first time in a long time, and her fans on social media shared how badly they want the former YouTuber to return to making content.

Back in June 2020, star YouTuber Jenna Marbles announced she was stepping back from content creation on the platform.

The move came after she drew in a wave of criticism aimed at her older videos on YouTube which were being slammed as racist.

Jenna has been radio silent on all of her social media feeds and has rarely made public appearances since. But now, after a fan spotted her out in the wild, her old followers are calling her to come back once and for all.

Jenna Marbles spotted in public and fans want her back

It’s been over two years since the 35-year-old made her exit from the internet, but her fans haven’t easily forgotten her.

Twitter user saaltinthewound spotted Jenna and her fiance Julien at a mall and snapped a picture with the pair.

“Me and Jenna and Julien slaying,” she said.

Her comments were full of cries for Jenna to come back to YouTube.

One user in the comments was shocked and said, “How I feel looking at this beautiful crumb of Jenna after 84 years.”

Another user asked if she told the pair to come back to YouTube and she jokingly replied, “I asked her abt coming back and her and Julien spit on me and then threw me down the stairs.”

Although Jenna likely won’t be coming back to making videos any time soon, her fans were still happy to see her out and about nonetheless.