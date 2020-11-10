 Jeffree Star responds to "disappointed" fans after Blood Money palette launch - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Jeffree Star responds to “disappointed” fans after Blood Money palette launch

Published: 10/Nov/2020 20:07

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Jeffree Star

Share

Jeffree Star

YouTuber and makeup mogul Jeffree Star has responded to outrage from his fanbase, which erupted shortly after the launch of his ‘Blood Money’ makeup palette — a product launch that some critics felt was inauthentic.

If there’s one thing we know about Jeffree Star, it’s that he goes all out with his makeup products.

Giving each eyeshadow palette a different theme — from the gothic, black and white tones of ‘Cremated’ to the deep purples of ‘Blood Lust’ — Star is not one to skimp on fanfare, but his latest product launch may have been a bit too “over the top” for some fans.

Star pushed out the trailer for his all-green palette ‘Blood Money’ on November 7, which showed the beauty guru posing in front of his $14.6 million mansion with a ten-foot alligator, as well as trying out swatches of the upcoming product.

However, the bits where he spoke to the camera regarding the eyeshadows seemed to rub fans the wrong way, with many commenters finding the video performative and lacking energy.

“He doesn’t even seem excited, he’s just going through the motions,” one user wrote.

“I was waiting for the phrase, ‘But wait, there’s more,’ the entire time,” another added. “This belongs to the set of late night infomercials on TV.”

Commenters express negative feelings about Star's Blood Money palette launch.
YouTube: Jeffree Star
Commenters were quick to express how they felt about Jeffree Star’s latest makeup launch.

The wave of negative comments didn’t escape Star’s notice, who addressed the backlash in a soul-baring video just three days later.

“I was having a horrific day when I filmed that reveal,” he admitted. “I wanted to create a larger-than-life moment to match the feel of the collection… but when I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh, the reveal has to be even crazier.’”

“I tried a bunch of new things, and a lot of it did not work,” he continued. “And it rubbed you guys the wrong way. It was really hard to sleep last night. I was feeling so sick to my stomach after reading everything.”

Star went on to explain that his launch video had been edited by someone outside of his usual repertoire of hires, which clarifies the sometimes awkward moments where he paused or looked down at the palette — moments that normally would not have made their way in the final cut.

Star’s video has been received positively by fans, who congratulated him for taking their feedback and providing an explanation for the oddly out-of-sorts video.

The ‘Blood Money’ pallete is set to launch on November 13, 2020.

Entertainment

Who is Sam Ramsdell? TikToker goes viral for huge mouth

Published: 10/Nov/2020 17:43

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Sam Ramsdell

Share

TikTok

Imagine being able to eat a whole subway sandwich without taking small bites from the side. TikToker Samantha Ramsdell has got viewers in a frenzy after her video taking giant bites from a Subway meal went viral.

The reason TikTok is so obsessed with this one particular creator is not just because of her impressive ability to eat a sandwich, it’s what allows her to do so: she has a really big mouth. Sam even claims that she could eat the whole thing in just two bites.

TikTok is completely enthralled by it and have not held back with their reactions. In response to the sandwich video, one person wrote, “I would never let you take ‘one bite’ from my food.”

Another person wrote, “Me and my lockjaw could never.” Others suggested that she earn money from mukbangs, or asked if she was using a filter.

Sam Ramsdell TikTok viral
Instagram: Sam Ramsdell
Sam is totally unfazed by mean comments

Sam seems to spend a lot of her time answering questions all about how she goes about life with such a big mouth, including “How do you laugh?”, “How do you eat in formal places?,” and “Does it hurt?” When one person asked how she eats an apple, she responded with a TikTok of her shoving an entire apple in her mouth.

Amazingly, she doesn’t seem to take offense, even when someone said she looked like Connie in Coneheads, and instead uses it as an opportunity to laugh at herself and inform people, keenly demonstrating all the different ways she can stretch her mouth and even showing viewers photos from her childhood.

@samramsdell5Reply to @hopt690 if I really wanted to I can prob eat the entire thing in 2 bites 😬♬ original sound – samramsdell5

The subway sandwich clip alone has had more than 12 million views, and Sam has lamented the fact that only the videos about how big her mouth is getting hits, despite that she is also a talented singer.

Sam has now amassed more than 700,000 followers and 19.2 million likes across her videos on TikTok.