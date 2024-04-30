Are Love Island’s Georgia Harrison & Chris Taylor dating? All Stars rumor explained

Love Island: All-Stars contestants Georgia Harrison and Chris Taylor spark relationship rumors just one month after her split from Anton Danyluk.

On April 29, Barbie actor and Love Island: All-Stars contestant Chris Taylor posted a video to Instagram of himself with All-Stars alum Georgia Harrison.

The two competed alongside each other in South Africa at an exclusive Villa in an All-Stars season that debuted earlier this year, but never made a romantic connection.

However, in Chris’ IG video, he recorded a cheeky video of himself on an alleged date with Georgia. As Georgia ate a shrimp and pasta dish, Chris wore a wig with a beard that had food caught in it. He then wrote a text overlay on his video, “Dating any man with a beard.”

Fans in the comments were quick to respond to them as a couple. “Nooo, I can’t cope,” one fan wrote with a puking face emoji. “You going with Georgia now?” asked another.

One fan also posed the questions that everyone wanted answers to, “Are they dating now, or just friends? What happened with Anton?”

Anton Danyluk was also on All-Stars with Georgia and Chris. He finished in fifth place alongside Georgia and continued a romantic relationship with her after the show. However, Georgia and Anton split in April of this year due to their long-distance relationship.

Georgia and Chris’ IG skit hasn’t been the first time they’ve been seen on a date, though. After she and Anton broke up, Georgia was seen at a bar in Essex for five hours with Chris.

Both Georgia and Chris have not confirmed nor denied their alleged relationship at this time. But, Georgia did gush about Chris to The Sun, saying he was “really funny” and “handsome.”