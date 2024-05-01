Selling The O.C.’s Alexandra Jarvis explains how “toxic” environment led to her exit

Alexandra Jarvis is now the second person to leave the Oppenheim team before the Season 3 release, and for her, it wasn’t an amicable decision.

Right before the premiere of the highly anticipated third season of Selling The O.C., one of the main stars exited the iconic Oppenheim group.

At first, it was just a theory from fans that Alexandra Jarvis left the team but it was later confirmed by her now-former boss Jason Oppenheim.

Alexandra spoke with PEOPLE for a pre-season interview and revealed why she decided to walk away from the real estate group and subsequently the show.

“There were a lot of factors that went into my decision, [including] toxic culture. I don’t really think anyone’s surprised by [my departure]. I don’t really know what to say about it other than I just know when it’s time to leave a party,” she told the outlet.

Despite her exit, she will not be edited out of the upcoming season. As of now, none of her former co-stars have publicly reacted to her comments.

Weirdly enough, Alexandra isn’t the only star who has left the group before the Season 3 premiere. Tyler Stanaland, who is also going to be featured in the upcoming series, suddenly departed the Oppenheim group in October 2023 for another real estate team.

This is going to make for quite an interesting moment if this is brought up during the potential Season 3 reunion.