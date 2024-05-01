Catfish fans “can’t wait” after former star confirms surprise cameo for Season 9

The OG Catfish duo, Nev Schulman and Max Joseph are officially back together…at least for Season 9. Nonetheless, viewers are thrilled by their reunion.

While Nev Schulman has always been the face of Catfish, viewers have always adored his co-host and cameraman Max Joseph, who made frequent on-screen moments throughout the years. Midway through Season 7 though Max suddenly left the show and Kamie Crawford became the replacement co-host.

Now that it’s been a few years out of the spotlight in order to focus more on his film career, the iconic star is back.

In the official trailer for Season 9, Max made a brief appearance, confirming his cameo in the season.

At first, it was unclear from the video whether this meant he was returning permanently or not. However, he later took to social media to clarify that he was only coming back to co-host one episode.

Nonetheless, viewers quickly took to Reddit and everyone shared their excitement about their favorite underdog coming back.

One fan wrote, “I can’t wait! Me and my sister quote some of Max’s old lines from past episodes. He wasn’t playing with those people and I loved it.”

“Yay!!! Wish he would come back permanently, can’t wait,” another fan chimed in.

Who knows? Maybe will end up making his comeback a full-time change in the future. Only time will tell.

For now, make sure to keep up with the episodes so that you don’t miss this exciting reunion.