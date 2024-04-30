TikTok confused by Gen Z’s viral “sock rule” as debate rages online

TikTokers debated the viral “sock rule” after a Millennial was called out by Gen Z’ers for her sock choice.

Socks have been a hot topic on TikTok after Annaliese Todd shared a viral clip about Gen Z’s “sock rule.” During the video with 2.7M views, a Millennial woman asked her Gen Z coworkers if there was “an exception to the rule.”

As a Millennial, the woman in the video has strictly worn ankle socks, so they don’t show above her boots or shoes. However, her Gen Z coworkers consider long socks to be normal sock-wear and that ankle socks should only be worn during ‘athletics.’

Though the Millennial woman was wearing ankle socks with her ankle boots, the Gen Z coworkers gave her a generous pass, considering her boots were low cut.

Viewers of the viral TikTok commented by joining in on the sock debate. “I’m a Millennial & can under no circumstances have my socks showing… I tried it once and had a mental breakdown before I even left the house,” wrote one viewer.

“As Millennials we got mocked for having our socks too high so many of us ended up wearing ankle socks or having them rolled down,” reminisced another.

One person also expressed shock, adding that they still fold their sock in half so it doesn’t show, while another viewer said, “Listen, I’m lucky if my socks match. This is too much for me.”

This wasn’t the only time different generations debated socks online. In November 2023, a TikToker claimed they could tell Millennials and Gen Z’ers apart based on their sock choice. “Gen Z exclusively wear their socks up and Millennials still wear ankle socks,” the TikToker said.

Another viral debate between generations that broke out online was in October 2023 when a man took to TikTok to share how a Gen Z’er called him out because his dance moves made him look his age, which was older than the Gen Z’er.

Millennials can be anywhere between 15 and 31 years older than Gen Z’ers, so the likelihood of fashion choices from each generation continuing to clash is fairly high, as there’s always a new way for men and women to express themselves through fashion.