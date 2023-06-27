Jeffree Star to open first-ever retail store in Wyoming

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star is opening his first-ever retail store in Wyoming, where he’ll sell his wide variety of beauty products and meat from his yak ranch.

Jeffree Star might be best known as an OG beauty YouTuber, but he’s also risen in the ranks as a hugely successful businessman, boasting his very own makeup and skincare brand that’s available in several popular retailers and online stores.

However, Star left his glamorous life behind in Los Angeles back in 2021 to raise yaks on a 500-acre ranch in Wyoming — and since then, he’s expanded his array of products to include yak meat.

Years after his rise to the top of YouTube fame, Jeffree is finally getting his very own retail store, which is set to sell both beauty products and meat from his yak ranch.

YouTube: Jeffree Star Jeffree Star has shied away from the glitz and glam of LA to make his home on a ranch in Wyoming, where he raises yaks.

Jeffree Star to sell makeup & meat in first-ever retail store

On June 26, Star pushed out a major announcement on his Instagram page, alerting his fans that he’s opening his first retail store very soon after years of his brand being mostly online-only.

The store, simply called the ‘Jeffree Star Store,’ will offer the “full range” of Jeffree Star Cosmetics items, as well as the “full range of meat products from Star Yak Ranch.”

Instagram: jeffreestar Jeffree Star will hold a ‘meat & greet’ with fans to celebrate the opening of his first-ever retail store.

When does Jeffree Star’s retail store open?

The YouTuber is set to hold a ‘meat & greet’ for the store’s grand opening on Monday, July 14.

At the time of writing, no time or address have been provided, but posters for the event point to downtown Casper, Wyoming as the place to be. Fans can be present for a pink ribbon-cutting ceremony with live music and a variety of yak meat to try out for themselves.

Thus far, Star’s latest announcement has been met with positivity from fans and even critics, who are praising the beauty guru on his business skills by combining his two biggest exports in one physical location.

This latest news follows a scary moment for the influencer, who was recently swatted by a TikToker during a shocking live stream.