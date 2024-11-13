SomeOrdinaryGamers’ Mutahar “disappointed” in MKBHD over speeding scandal

Mutahar, aka SomeOrdinaryGamers, slammed fellow YouTuber Marques Brownlee after he uploaded (and subsequently deleted) a clip of himself driving 61 miles over the speed limit.

Brownlee, also known by the handle MKBHD, came under fire on November 12, 2024, after fans noticed that he’d included the five-second clip in a sponsored video advertising a camera.

The YouTuber faced even more backlash when he removed the offending clip from the video, writing in a comment: “Cut out the unnecessary driving clip that obviously added nothing to the video.”

Fans were furious over his speeding — especially as it happened in a residential area with a sign warning of children playing nearby — and fellow content creators weighed in on the situation.

In the midst of the controversy, fellow YouTuber Mutahar uploaded a video titled, ‘I’m Very Disappointed In Marques Brownlee,’ where he slammed the influencer for driving dangerously.

Mutahar also detailed his own experiences grieving the death of loved ones in his life due to car accidents, saying he expected Brownlee to do “infinitely better” than the behavior displayed in his video.

“If a child had popped up out of nowhere… that kid is dead. Simple as that. It’s not even a joke,” Mutahar said.

“I’ve made fun of tons of influencers for doing stupid stuff. For somebody as large as Marques Brownlee, it should become pretty evident that if you wanted to do this stuff… it’s a pretty, pretty awful thing… I genuinely did expect better from this guy.”

Mutahar wasn’t the only creator who mentioned Brownlee’s viral speeding clip. Prominent news YouTuber Philip DeFranco also poked fun at the situation, tweeting out a screenshot of his phone wallpaper showing MKBHD’s dashboard.

“Loving my new Panels Premium Wallpaper,” DeFranco wrote, referencing the previous backlash around Brownlee’s divisive wallpaper app.

Despite his thoughts on MKBHD’s speeding, Mutahar says that he “still respects” him as a fellow content creator, but made it clear that he expects better from such an esteemed colleague.

Brownlee issued an apology in a tweet on November 12, saying, “All I can do is apologize and promise never to do anything close to that stupid again. That’s a terrible example to set and I’m sorry for it.”