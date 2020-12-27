Logo
James Charles turns off comments on viral TikTok after lockdown backlash

Published: 27/Dec/2020 2:30

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
James Charles turn off comments TikTok
James Charles

James Charles

James Charles turned off comments on a viral TikTok video of him dancing with his friends in front of a house in Christmas outfits after fans claimed it was inappropriate given the current lockdown in Los Angeles.

James Charles is no stranger to controversy and criticism. He’s been caught up in everything from dishing out nasty rants on social media to allegedly ripping off Ethan Klein’s H3H3 merchandise.

However, he’s copped a lot of hate, too, even in circumstances where it wasn’t warranted at all. Still, it hasn’t stopped him from snowballing his success even further and becoming one of the most popular influencers.

James Charles turn off comments TikTok
James Charles
James Charles has put his controversial past behind him.

Unfortunately, James Charles has found himself in hot water once again. It revolves around his latest viral video, which shows him dancing outside a house with Larray and Charli D’Amelio while wearing Christmas outfits. He released a similar one with Dixie D’Amelio too.

Some fans think the videos are inappropriate given the current lockdown situation in Los Angeles. Others argue there’s nothing wrong with it since it’s happening on their property and claim it was filmed several weeks ago.

@jamescharleslemme see ya walk @larrayeeee @charlidamelio♬ Walk – Saucy Santana

Either way, James Charles ultimately decided to disable the comments on the video. He hasn’t made an official statement, but it’s fair to assume he probably wanted to stop the bickering between fans from spreading.

The controversy has seen the videos generate more than 70 million views and around 20 million likes. So, the discussion between impassioned fans on either side of the issue was growing like a wildfire.

In the end, though, there are valid points on both sides. But while it’s important to discuss them, it’s also important to keep things civil.

James Charles and other influencers will inevitably be subject to criticism, and that’s okay. Just don’t forget that they’re people too.

Charli D’Amelio hits back at fans hating on Dixie for making ‘sad songs’

Published: 27/Dec/2020 0:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio mental health
Hollister Co.

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio had enough of seeing fans hate on Dixie D’Amelio’s new song “Roommates” because it’s about being sad and depressed, and claimed anyone who puts her sister down isn’t a true supporter.

Dixie D’Amelio opened up about her mental health struggles in her latest song, “Roommates.” However, after anticipating that some fans might complain about it being her third song that touches on sadness and depression, she was proven right. 

It seems like some people don’t understand that anyone can experience mental health issues and that making music about them can be therapeutic while also giving fans something to relate to.

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio mental health
Charli D'Amelio
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are very close and support each other through thick and thin.

Unfortunately, the whole situation has led to some people bombarding Dixie with hate and negativity.

“Is she really being [emotional] over this?” said one fan, referring to a shot of graffiti on the wall in the music video, which read “Famous because of your sister!” followed by “I know.”

Dixie replied to the tweet by acknowledging that it was the source of some emotional distress, along with a series of crying emojis. However, it’s not that she’s sad because she feels like she owes her success to Charli, tt’s because people keep saying negative things like that, and it takes a toll.

But that’s not all. Another fan wrote, “She made a whole song on being sad when the [motherf**ker] is made of multi-millions, famous as hell, and has a personal chef. Please, she’s so embarrassing.”

“Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy,”  Dixie wrote back. It’s easy to forget that anxiety and depression affect people from all walks of life, even the most successful – it knows no bounds.

Charli wrote a stern message to her fans who hate on others, including her sister: “I have been seeing a lot of negativity coming from my supporters towards other people. That goes against the messages I like to spread about being kind and supporting one another! Please remember to spread positivity.”

“This also goes to every single supporter of mine that is saying means things about my sister,” she added. “At the end of the day, family comes first. And if you support me but put down my sister, then you do not really support me.”

It’s hard to believe that anyone can hate others for being sad and depressed, regardless of how famous and wealthy they are. It’s something we all experience from time to time. However, listening to music that we can relate to, like “Roommates,” makes it a little easier.

Still, it’s good to know that Charli D’Amelio has her sister’s back and is trying to give some of her more toxic fans a much-needed wake-up call.