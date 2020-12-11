James Charles explains why the Sister Squad won’t be coming back

The disbanding of the Sister Squad is a scandal that has mystified YouTube viewers for over a year now — but according to star James Charles, the group won’t be making a comeback in spite of their fans’ hopes.

Content houses and internet groups have become a common occurrence among the social media elite, with collectives like the Hype House and Team 10 rising to fame and falling from grace shortly thereafter.

The Sister Squad is no exception to this rule; comprised of the Dolan Twins, Emma Chamberlain and James Charles, the four YouTubers took over the platform until 2019, when things suddenly went quiet among them.

While many fans speculated that some drama had gone down in the form of a possible romance between Chamberlain and one of the twins, the group’s breakup has remained under wraps for quite some time.

However, James Charles spoke on the matter during a YouTube video on December 11, 2020, where he gave a possible explanation for the Sister Squad’s sudden split.

Although their breakup occurred just after the internet-breaking controversy surrounding Charles in May 2019, it doesn’t seem like his own issues were the heart of their dispersal.

“Unfortunately, all good things have to come to an end at some point,” he began. “The Sister Squad was one of them. Basically, we were all just at very different points in our careers and lives, and we needed to go in different directions. I promise that that was the best decision for everybody involved, including you guys.”

That’s not all; unfortunately for fans, James also announced that the Squad will likely never make an official comeback ever again, but did not elaborate further as to the reasons why.

Read More: David Dobrik accused of promoting gambling to kids

“As for the Sister Squad as a whole, it will definitely not be coming back anytime soon,” he continued. “But that’s probably for the better, and I’m going to leave the conversation at that.”

(Topic begins at 16:00)

While he and Chamberlain reunited for a surprise collaboration in September, a full reunion with the group doesn’t look likely, although the two are willing to link up for another video together, should fans demand it.