James Charles explains why the Sister Squad won’t be coming back

Published: 11/Dec/2020 21:02

by Virginia Glaze
James Charles explains why Sister Squad won't return
YouTube: James Charles

Emma Chamberlain James Charles The Dolan Twins

The disbanding of the Sister Squad is a scandal that has mystified YouTube viewers for over a year now — but according to star James Charles, the group won’t be making a comeback in spite of their fans’ hopes.

Content houses and internet groups have become a common occurrence among the social media elite, with collectives like the Hype House and Team 10 rising to fame and falling from grace shortly thereafter.

The Sister Squad is no exception to this rule; comprised of the Dolan Twins, Emma Chamberlain and James Charles, the four YouTubers took over the platform until 2019, when things suddenly went quiet among them.

While many fans speculated that some drama had gone down in the form of a possible romance between Chamberlain and one of the twins, the group’s breakup has remained under wraps for quite some time.

The Sister Squad gathers in front of the camera.
YouTube: The Dolan Twins
The Sister Squad was comprised of the Dolan Twins, Emma Chamberlain and James Charles. The group disbanded in 2019, leaving fans wondering what the cause of their breakup might have been.

However, James Charles spoke on the matter during a YouTube video on December 11, 2020, where he gave a possible explanation for the Sister Squad’s sudden split.

Although their breakup occurred just after the internet-breaking controversy surrounding Charles in May 2019, it doesn’t seem like his own issues were the heart of their dispersal.

“Unfortunately, all good things have to come to an end at some point,” he began. “The Sister Squad was one of them. Basically, we were all just at very different points in our careers and lives, and we needed to go in different directions. I promise that that was the best decision for everybody involved, including you guys.”

The Sister Squad gathers for a Mukbang video.
YouTube: James Charles
After a year of silence from the group, James Charles and Emma Chamberlain suddenly reunited – but the Dolan Twins did not make an appearance with them.

That’s not all; unfortunately for fans, James also announced that the Squad will likely never make an official comeback ever again, but did not elaborate further as to the reasons why.

“As for the Sister Squad as a whole, it will definitely not be coming back anytime soon,” he continued. “But that’s probably for the better, and I’m going to leave the conversation at that.”

(Topic begins at 16:00)

While he and Chamberlain reunited for a surprise collaboration in September, a full reunion with the group doesn’t look likely, although the two are willing to link up for another video together, should fans demand it.

David Dobrik accused of promoting gambling to kids amid puzzle release

Published: 11/Dec/2020 19:41

by Virginia Glaze
David Dobrik 100k puzzle accused of gambling
Instagram: @100kpuzzle / YouTube: Men's Health

David Dobrik

YouTube star David Dobrik is facing scrutiny after releasing his ‘Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle’ challenge, which some critics believe promotes gambling to his younger viewers.

On December 10, Dobrik released ‘The Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle,’ a competition that challenged his viewers to purchase a puzzle that they would solve into a QR code.

Once completed, fans may scan the code and find out how much they win; prizes range anywhere from 25 cents to the coveted $100,000 the puzzle is named after.

However, fans must first purchase the puzzle itself for $30, knowing that they potential payout might only be a quarter.

 

For this reason, many critics are rallying against Dobrik, finding fault with his latest challenge and claiming that it lands too close to gambling — something that they feel might negatively affect younger members of his 18 million subscribers.

“Legit, the dude is selling puzzles that double as gambling machines via QR codes,” one critic wrote via Twitter. “The cost to participate in his gamble/scam is $30 (the price for the puzzle which serves as a ticket, basically). He is selling this to kids.”

“That’s f**king disgusting,” another said. “This is not puzzles, but lottery tickets. What sort of garbage person would use his platform to scam his young audience by luring them into a gambling scheme?”

Still others noticed a certain clause in the puzzle’s fine print, which states that contestants don’t even have to purchase the game in order to participate. For those unwilling to buy the $30 puzzle, they may simply mail a card with their first and last name, email address, and payment account username.

100k puzzle fine print
100puzzle.com
A clause in the ‘Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle’s’ fine print states that hopeful contestants don’t even need to purchase the $30 puzzle for a chance to win big.

Dobrik is far from the first YouTuber to be accused of a gambling scam; stars Jake Paul and RiceGum became the center of controversy after promoting a website encouraging their viewers to purchase “mystery boxes” with the chance of winning luxury goods — or nothing at all.

It seems that Dobrik is now the one taking heat for his latest endeavor, claiming his fans kept asking him for money. While he may have found a way to do so, his methods are coming under question.

Dobrik has yet to respond to the outrage at the time of writing.