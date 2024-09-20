TikTok viewers disappointed with crowd after wedding DJ’s “perfect” song transition

Viewers on TikTok were left disappointed with a crowd’s reaction after a wedding DJ posted a video with a “perfect” transition from rapper Busta Rhymes to metalcore band A Day To Remember.

Since its inception in 2016, TikTok has been the home for millions of viral videos from a wide variety of creators across the world.

Wedding DJ Nick Spinelli has amassed over one million followers on the app, where he uploads short clips of himself mixing some of history’s most iconic songs in front of groups of wedding guests.

His video on September 20, 2024, shows how he managed to go from Busta Rhymes’ cameo on Chris Brown’s hit song ‘Look at Me Now’ into A Day To Remember’s ‘Downfall of Us All.’

It quickly went viral on the app for how flawless the transition was, with thousands of fans taking to the comments to share their love for the DJ. However, many were left disappointed by the crowd’s reaction, who seemed nonplussed by his performance and, indeed, not really paying attention.

Many people in the crowd were quite tame according to the viewers, who flooded the comments with their thoughts.

“This man just mixed ADTR with Busta Rhymes! The crowd didn’t do you justice,” one viewer commented.

Another said: “I’m not mad… I’m just disappointed at the reaction the crowd had to this masterpiece. Everyone should have been screaming, ‘Let’s go!'”

“That transition was *chefs kiss* perfect! There 100% for sure would of been a mosh pit if I was there,” a third user commented.

However, many pointed out a woman near the DJ booth who excitedly reacted to the transition, saying she “totally gets it.”

“Bruh, I’m hanging with the girl in the front, she vibin’ and totally gets it,” they said.

Another shared: “I need to party with the girl in the black dress… she knows what’s up.”

With 3M views, Spinelli’s video is just the latest video to take TikTok by storm. Nutter Butter has left viewers flabbergasted with their wacky videos showing off the popular cookie to fans.

