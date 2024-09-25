TikTok dad sparks debate after dancing with daughter to Diddy’s ‘I’ll be missing you’

A popular father-daughter duo on TikTok faced criticism after using Diddy’s cover song in a dance video.

Cole LaBrant, who boasts 23M followers on TikTok, sparked a debate after dancing to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ cover song with his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

LaBrant shared the post on social media on September 20 in an effort to partake in the ‘I’ll be missing you’ trend that went viral in August 2023.

However, after netizens found the post distasteful, the content creator deleted his video, which he shared on TikTok and Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Though some social media users thought his video was “gross,” LaBrant and his stepdaughter have gone viral plenty of other times by dancing to popular songs like ‘Pour Me A Drink’ by Post Malone and ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ by Shaboozey.

What’s more, his stepdaughter often choreographs their dances, leading to many viewers complimenting her moves.

Article continues after ad

This time, though, their ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ dance had netizens wedged between a rock and a hard place, as many debated if it was too inappropriate after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering arrest on September 16.

Article continues after ad

“That was the cringiest video I’ve seen in awhile,” said one viewer. “They’re literally exploiting their child for views and influencing so what do you expect?” asked another.

Despite the criticism, LaBrant and his stepdaughter were also met with some support from their large following.

“Leave that man alone, he’s just dancing with his daughter,” wrote one. “This is still a great song. People need to separate the art from the artist,” added someone else.

Article continues after ad

Since going viral and deleting their ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ video, LaBrant and his stepdaughter have not posted to TikTok.

Another popular family on TikTok was also under fire this September for allegedly leaving their toddlers alone in their room while on a cruise.

Article continues after ad

The TikTok couple, Matt and Abby Howard, claimed they used FaceTime to monitor their 12-month-old toddlers, but faced backlash for leaving them to eat dinner at a restaurant on the ship.