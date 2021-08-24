Jake Paul’s sparring partner says he’s made more in 2 months than entire MMA career

Jake Paul’s sparring partner, Anthony Taylor, has revealed he’s made more money in two months helping the YouTuber prepare for his fight against Tyron Woodley than he’s earned in his entire MMA career.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has risen up in the ranks with an undefeated 3-0 record. Now, he’s set for his biggest challenge yet against former UFC champ Tyron Woodley, and is paying his sparring partner some big bucks in the process.

Anthony Taylor is set to battle Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing icon Tyson Fury, on the same card. As such, he’s been training too, and views Jake Paul as a real competitor.

Speaking with Betway Insider, Taylor explained how much better Paul has become in the six weeks of sparring with him.

Jake Paul has leveled up

“You can see his improvements from his first fight with Gib through to Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, kind of cleaning up some of the sloppiness,” he revealed. “He’s kind of like A.J. McKee. The way that A.J. shows something different every fight, he’s developing every fight. Jake’s improved every camp; he’s developing power, he’s developed speed in his punches, great footwork, inside boxing. He’s becoming a complete boxer in his world.”

That doesn’t mean he believes that Paul is going to suddenly start fighting for boxing championships, but Taylor is impressed with The Problem Child.

“I’m not saying he’s going to fight Canelo or he’s going to fight a top five boxer, but he looks great, prepared and ready to go,” he said.

Jake Paul’s sparring partner cashes in

Taylor also revealed how lucrative the chance to train with Paul has been. “I had the opportunity to fight in Cage Warriors but I couldn’t pass up the money Jake was offering,” he stated.

“I’m getting paid more money as Jake’s training partner in two months than I made in my whole entire MMA career in six years. I swear to God, I made more money with Jake in two months than my whole MMA career,” he claimed. “That’s disturbing when you think about it, because I fought for Bellator. I’ve fought two top five contenders in Bellator and I had a good run.”

As for his prediction for Jake’s match with Tyron, Taylor predicts Paul will take it.

“When you put a guy like Jake in the boxing ring with a guy like Tyron, Jake’s going to win that all day, just because he’s been working on the repetition and the mechanics of boxing. Tyron technically has a puncher’s chance but Jake is a better boxer. Tyron is a better fighter because of his MMA background, but Jake is a better boxer,” Taylor explained.

“There’s a lot of people that think Tyron is going to knock out Jake. But I see it the other way around. He’s looking great.”

Jake Paul faces off against Tyron Woodley on August 29. Here’s how you can tune in.