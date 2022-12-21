Jake Paul’s next boxing fight date leaked by coach for 2023

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Jake Paul’s boxing coach, BJ Flores, has seemingly leaked the date for the YouTuber’s return to the boxing ring in early 2023.

After he beat Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva at the end of October, Jake Paul quickly turned his mind to the turn of the year and staying active in the boxing ring.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer initially seemed to be lined up to fight longtime rival Tommy Fury, as the pair went back and forth on conditions for a fight. Though, Jake confirmed he’d left his options open by putting multiple fight offers out there to potential opponents.

As of writing, Jake hasn’t locked in an opponent yet, but is still eager to be back inside the ring in early 2023. In fact, it seems the date for his return has already been leaked.

Article continues after ad

It happened on December 18 when a couple of eagle-eyed fans spotted his trainer, former cruiserweight contender BJ Flores, tweeting at a ring card girl about coming to Jake’s next fight.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Come to the Jake Paul fight on February 18. DM me if interested,” Flores tweeted, in a post that has since been deleted by the 43-year-old.

Seeing as the majority of Jake’s fights have been on a Saturday night, February 18 would make sense as it does tick that box. There also doesn’t appear to be many clashes with that date either. As it stands, only a fight between Adrian Broner and Ivan Redkach has been scheduled for the same night.

Article continues after ad

Screenshot via YouTube: Full Motion Flores deleted the tweet about Jake’s night fight night.

Jake’s recent fights have had to contend with UFC events, but as it stands, the MMA promotion has a big card the week before. They don’t appear to have anything in the works for February 18 as it stands.

With the tweet from Flores being deleted, it gives some credence that it is the date of choice for Jake’s next bout, and that he may have revealed things a bit too soon. Though, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to confirm that.