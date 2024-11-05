Mike Tyson told to “be serious” with Jake Paul fight by ex-coach

Mike Tyson has been warned he’ll have to “be serious” with Jake Paul and respect the YouTuber-turned-boxer by a former coach of his.

It’s been quite some time since Jake Paul and Mike Tyson first announced that they’d be fighting. Their initial fight date was scrapped due to ‘Iron’ Mike suffering an ulcer flare-up and they’ve rescheduled for November 15.

With just over a week to go, plenty of pundits, boxers, and fans have been weighing in with late predictions. Jake has been warned that he’ll have to respect Mike’s power, while the heavyweight boxing legend has been backed by a former opponent to benefit from the rule change around round length in the upcoming fight.

Now, Mike has also been warned by a former coach of his – Dewey Cooper – as he believes that ‘Iron’ Mike needs to take Jake ‘seriously’ in their upcoming fight.

“Jake Paul’s no joke, either. Mike better be serious because Jake’s been putting in real time [in training], consistently over four years straight — working,” Cooper told World Boxing News ahead of the fight.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix in November.

“Mike is prepared,” Cooper also told WBN. “He had already prepared for the first fight and they got pushed.”

‘Iron’ Mike’s former coach concluded that the 58-year-old is “intent on what he plans on doing.” That will be trying to pick up a win over Jake.

Despite plenty of confidence in Tyson’s skill, and health, he is having to undergo rigorous pre-fight testing. Netflix and other promoters have been concerned due to him pulling out the first time around.

Jake has said it is Tyson “or nothing” for him and won’t choose a backup option.

The ‘Problem Child’ is also expected to move into MMA after the fight, regardless of the result.

