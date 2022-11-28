Jake Paul reveals multiple fight offers for 2023 with Tommy Fury clash in danger

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Jake Paul has revealed that he’s got three fight offers on the table as he searches for an opponent for his 2023 return to the boxing ring.

At the end of October, Jake Paul made his long-awaited return to boxing action, defeating MMA legend Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on points.

Naturally, after taking his record to 6-0, the YouTuber-turned-boxer started looking at what might be next for him. Plenty of fans suggested Tommy Fury as his number one option, seeing as the pair have been scheduled to fight twice at this point.

While Jake and Tommy’s camp are, apparently, still in talks over a fight, he’s not placing all of his eggs into one basket. Instead, he’s keeping his options wide open, as he’s got a handful of fight offers out there.

Article continues after ad

Jake Paul reveals multiple fight offers for 2023 boxing return

That’s right, fans of the Problem Child might be gearing up for him to fight Tommy in the new year, but Jake isn’t doing that just yet.

Instead, on November 27, he responded to a social media post that touched on the fact he earned $1 million for 90 seconds of work. “Big money men only on this list. I’m 25, Canelo is 32, Tyson & Conor are 34,” Jake tweeted.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Next fight in February. Offers out tomorrow to 3 potential opponents.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer didn’t offer any hints as to who he might be sending an offer to, but fans quickly suggested a handful of names in the replies.

Article continues after ad

“Tommy Fury, Jorge Masvidal, or Chev Clarke,” one said. “Tommy Fury, Chris Eubank JR, Nate Diaz,” added another. “Nate Diaz, Greg Hardy, or Uriah Hall is my guess,” commented another.

As Fury and Diaz have gotten into a war of words with Jake previously, it’s no shock that fans want to see them settle their score. Others also suggested Andrew Tate as a possible opponent, but Logan Paul seems to be further along with him. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.