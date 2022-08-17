Jake Paul’s boxing manager meets with Andrew Tate as fight rumors rise

Rumors of a possible fight between Andrew Tate and Jake Paul continue to rise as ‘The Problem Child’s’ boxing manager was recently seen posing in a photo with Tate.

Jake Paul’s summer boxing match was unceremoniously canceled after issues with two opponents put his highly-anticipated bout on a permanent hiatus.

However, some fans are eyeing a potential fight with internet personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate after the controversial mogul called out Paul in 2021.

Since then, Tate has been open to the possibility of a match with the youngest Paul brother, saying that he respects the budding boxer after previously claiming he’d “destroy” him in a fight.

Jake Paul himself has also spoken out on the matter, giving big bro Logan his “blessing” to take on Tate after brutally roasting the influencer and his “virgin” fanbase.

“If my brother doesn’t f**k you up, I will,” Jake challenged. “It has to go down.”

YouTube: IMPAULSIVE Jake Paul made it clear that he’s ready and willing to take on Andrew Tate in the boxing ring.

Well, this might be the case after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jake’s boxing manager, Nakisa Bidarian, posted a pic with Tate to social media, sending theories flying that these two internet powerhouses might finally face off in the boxing ring.

This wouldn’t be out of the question; Tate himself hinted that possible fight negotiations were underway earlier this month, calling the proceedings a “sophisticated” affair during a live stream with Twitch star Adin Ross.

It seems as though anything is possible at the moment. Logan Paul says he’d brought the idea of a fight with Tate to his team, but said his publicists were wary of the idea due to potential low interest in Tate down the line.

That being said, neither Logan nor Jake are sure the fight will actually happen, with Jake notably saying that it might be “too big of a risk” for Tate to take.

For now, the future of Tate vs the Paul bros is unclear, but one thing’s for certain… this is a bout that fans would love to see.